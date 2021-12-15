Former Hartsville RB Evans transfers to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Former Hartsville High School standout Tiyon Evans is transferring to the University of Louisville, it was reported Wednesday.
Evans played at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas for two seasons before transferring to Tennessee this past year. He had 525 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 81 carries and four catches for 74 yards and a score for the Vols despite being limited most of the year with an ankle injury.
At Hutchinson, he rushed for 538 yards and nine TDs and returned 16 kickoffs for 608 yards and two more scores in 2019.
