Former Morning News regional editor Kausler earns Alabama sports honor

Former Morning News regional editor Don Kausler Jr. was recognized as one of the 50 legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

A 1979 graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Kausler began his career in sports journalism. He was a sports reporter and/or sports editor at the Milwaukee Sentinel, The Birmingham (Ala.) News, the Columbia (Mo.) Daily Tribune and the Birmingham (Ala.) Post-Herald.

In South Carolina, Kausler was managing editor and editor at the Independent-Mail (Anderson). Later, he was regional editor of the Morning News from 2013 through 2021.

In Alabama, Kausler covered Bear Bryant's last season as the University of Alabama's football coach, and three national championship campaigns while the Tide were coached by Nick Saban.

As executive sports editor of the Birmingham Post-Herald, he was boss of eventual ESPN personality, Paul Finebaum.

“It’s a dirty job,” Kausler said jokingly, “but somebody’s got to do it.”