Former Timmonsville QB Echols set to start under center for Tigers vs. Aynor

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tremel Echols might be in new surroundings at Wilson High School, but he’s in a familiar spot on the football field.

Echols, who played for Timmonsville High School prior to the school districts consolidating this past summer, was one of the quarterbacks in contention for the starting job this offseason.

With the season opener at Aynor set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Tigers now turn to the 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior to guide them under center.

“Tremel has been a great addition to our program,” Wilson coach Rodney Mooney said. “His size and arm strength speaks for itself. He picked up the offense really, really well since he got here. I remember a week and a half into this thing, we were kind of trying to spoon feed him a little bit. But he was like, ‘No coach, I got it. I’m good to go.’

“So he’s learned very fast on the fly.”

Echols had a solid season for the Whirlwinds last year – completing 88 of 123 passes for 1,260 yards and seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions.

The jump from one of the smallest schools in the state to a 4A program at Wilson has been an ongoing process, Echols said.

“It’s faster; everything’s faster,” he said of the pace of the game and practices. “I’ve had to learn a lot. Right now, we’re just at 1/3 of our offense, so it’s just a whole lot. You’ve got to come in and you’ve got to think fast.

“…But everybody’s working really hard. That’s the main thing. They want to be great.”

Having a quarterback coach (Richard Cue) has been a welcome addition, Echols added.

“I think that’s helped to have that (specialized) coach,” he said. “I think I’ve definitely worked hard and improved on my accuracy. I’ve got a good connection with my receivers right now.”

While Echols’ arm is one thing, it’s the dual-threat aspect of his game that Mooney believes will be the biggest asset to the offense this year.

“He’s just very versatile,” the second-year Tigers coach said. “Not only does he have an arm on him, but he can get outside the pocket and make some throws. He’s faster than people give him credit for, so he can actually pull it down and run it if he needs to, or make a very good throw outside the pocket. So he brings a lot of different things to our offense that really helps with what we do.

“…I feel more well-rounded (on offense) this season than last season, and he brings a great part to that.”

Mooney is anxious to see what his offense can do, but Friday’s matchup against Aynor might in fact come down to how well his defense is able to play against the Blue Jackets’ rushing attack.

“We’ve got to be disciplined and we’ve got to tackle well,” Mooney said. “We’ve got to play with great leverage and get them off the field – three and outs a lot. We cannot afford to let their running game get to going and take the ball out of our offense’s hands.”