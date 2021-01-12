Former West Florence, Clemson standout Behr Jr. earns Mid-Amateur Player of the Year award

“That really felt good,” he said. “Because to be honest, I don’t think I’ve won a tournament individually since high school maybe before that – a big amateur event like that. I never won in college. I had a lot of high finishes, and I was a consistent performer, but for me to finally win one was a huge monkey off my back.

“I was really proud of how I finished that one off.”

Now Behr turns his attention to 2021. His main goal still centers on the U.S. Mid-Amateur, which will be at Sankaty Head Golf Club in Nantucket, Massachusetts, this year. The winner earns not only earns a spot in the U.S. Open field but at The Masters as well.

He qualified for the tournament and actually earned medalist honors in 2018 before dropping a close match in the round of 16.

“Just earning an award like this makes me realize that my game is good enough to go in and have a chance to win a tournament like that – this kind of validates that,” Behr said. “I just want to do my part to qualify for that tournament every year and get myself in the mix there, but I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself.”