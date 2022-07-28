 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former West Florence star

Former West Florence star and NFL alumnus Brandon Bostick part of Newberry College's 2022 Hall of Fame class

NEWBERRY, S.C. − Former West Florence High School football standout Brandon Bostick was announced as one of six new inductees into the Newberry College Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Bostick was a dominant tight end for the Wolves. He not only holds the single-game record for receiving yards with 322 in 2010, but also boasts six appearances on the top single-game performance list including three in the top-20.

Bostick currently sits fourth all-time in single-season receiving yards and career receiving yards while also holding the second spot in single-game TDs with three in a game against Tusculum in 2010.

He earned conference player of the week honors as well as national player of the week honors during his career, while earning All-Conference honors in the 2011 season.

Bostick became the first Newberry player to score a touchdown in the NFL when he caught a late TD pass in the Green Bay Packers' 27-13 loss to Philadelphia in 2013.

BRANDON BOSTICK.jpg

Bostick
