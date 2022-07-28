Former West Florence star and NFL alumnus Brandon Bostick part of Newberry College's 2022 Hall of Fame class

NEWBERRY, S.C. − Former West Florence High School football standout Brandon Bostick was announced as one of six new inductees into the Newberry College Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Bostick was a dominant tight end for the Wolves. He not only holds the single-game record for receiving yards with 322 in 2010, but also boasts six appearances on the top single-game performance list including three in the top-20.

Bostick currently sits fourth all-time in single-season receiving yards and career receiving yards while also holding the second spot in single-game TDs with three in a game against Tusculum in 2010.

He earned conference player of the week honors as well as national player of the week honors during his career, while earning All-Conference honors in the 2011 season.

Bostick became the first Newberry player to score a touchdown in the NFL when he caught a late TD pass in the Green Bay Packers' 27-13 loss to Philadelphia in 2013.