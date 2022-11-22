 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fomrer West Florence Star

Former West Florence star Hayes honored for play, academics at Georgia State

ATLANTA -- Georgia State punter and place-kicker Michael Hayes has been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Football Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.

The Academic All-District Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Academic All-District honorees are now eligible for the CSC Academic All-America team, which will be announced in late December.

One of the few kickers in the nation who handles punting, placekicking and kickoffs, Hayes also stays busy off the field, maintaining a 3.91 grade point average while majoring in sport administration.

The junior from Florence is the Panthers' three-year starting punter with a career average of 41.6 yards per punt. This season, he added the placekicking chores and has hit 10-of-13 field goals while leading the team in scoring with 69 points. Last Saturday, he hit a career-long 51-yard field goal that is the third-longest boot in program history.

MICHAEL HAYES.jpg

Hayes

 GSU ATHLETICS
