COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Former West Florence star Michael Hayes is all-Sun Belt honorable mention at PK, punter

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former West Flroence star Michael Hayes was named honorable mention all-Sun Belt Conference at Georgia State for place-kicker and punter.

The junior is one of the few kickers in the nation who handle place-kicking, punting and kickoffs.

In his first season as the primary place-kicker, he hit 11 of 14 field goals and 41 of 42 extra points .

He was 6 of 7 on field goals of 40-plus yards. He made a career-long 51-yarder, which is the third longest in program history. He averaged 64.2 yards on kickoffs with 47 touchbacks. A three-year starter at punter, he averaged 42.1 yards in 2022. His career average is 41.5.

