Former WF star Hayes plans to continue football at West Virginia University

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former West Florence star kicker/punter Michael Hayes plans to play his final two seasons at West Virginia University. At Georgia State this past season, the Sun Belt Conference named Hayes honorable mention all-conference at kicker and punter.

Hayes played for Georgia State the previous three seasons and will graduate from there in May with a sports-administration degree. Then, he plans to play for the Mountaineers.

"I am incredibly thankful and blessed for the opportunity that (West Virginia coach Neal Brown) has given me to play the game I love, on full scholarship, at the Power 5 level. With two remaining years of eligibility, I will be working on my MBA."

This past season for the Panthers, Hayes was one of the few in the nation who handled place-kicking, punting and kickoffs. In his first season as the primary place-kicker, he hit 11 of 14 field goals and 41 of 42 extra points .

Hayes was 6 of 7 on field goals of 40-plus yards. He made a career-long 51-yarder, which is the third longest in program history. He averaged 64.2 yards on kickoffs with 47 touchbacks. A three-year starter at punter, he averaged 42.1 yards in 2022. His career average is 41.5.