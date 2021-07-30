Former Wilson baseball standout Smith takes over as coach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson High School is turning to a familiar face to guide its baseball program.

Chipper Smith, the former Tiger standout pitcher and shortstop who has been an assistant for the past six seasons, takes over the lead role behind the bench.

Smith replaces Micah Young, who stepped down from coaching this past summer after serving as coach of the Tigers since 2016.

Graduating in 2011, Smith went on to pitch for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore – an NCAA Division I program. He returned to Wilson High as an assistant under Young.

“It’s a dream come true,” Smith said of coaching his alma mater. “I’m very excited about it. I’ve been back six years and was actually helping coach Young, who gave me the opportunity to be an assistant coach.”

Smith, who also played quarterback for the Tigers, has served as an assistant football coach for the last six seasons as well.

Coaching was not something he originally thought he’d get into, he said, but quickly changed his mind once he started.