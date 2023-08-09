NORMAN, Okla. - Coker University men's golf team had four golfers who were named 2022-23 Division II All-American Scholars on Wednesday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

To be eligible for GCAA All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate's Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA.

In addition, they must participate in 50% of their team's competitive rounds and have a stroke average under 78.0 in NCAA Division II.

Junior Derek McGlaughlin is a talented golfer from Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania who has participated in nine tournaments, with an impressive average score of 76.69. In addition to his athletic achievements, Derek has also excelled academically. He majors in Physical Education and maintains a GPA of 3.80. His dedication to both his sport and his studies has earned him recognition, as he was also named to the 2023 SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Senior Jonathan Hallinger was one of Coker's top players this past season. Hallinger came to the university from Vaumlstra Goumltaland, Sweden. He also competed in 10 tournaments, maintaining an impressive average score of 73.41. In addition to his athletic achievements, he has also excelled academically, majoring in Business Administration and achieving a GPA of 3.72. His dedication to both his sport and his studies has earned him recognition, as he was named to the 2023 SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Senior Caleb Tidd is a Biology major with a GPA of 3.93. Tidd made his way to Hartsville from Greenwood, Indiana. He participated in 10 golf tournaments and maintained an average score of 74.11. Additionally, he has been recognized for his academic achievements and was selected to the 2023 SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Fred Tindale finished last year strong in his senior season. Tindale came to Coker from Nottingham, England. He competed in 10 golf tournaments and had an average score of 73.45. He majored in Physical Education and maintained a GPA of 3.80. Additionally, he was selected to the 2023 SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll and was named Coker's top student-athlete for the 2022-23 season.