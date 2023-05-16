HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Coker University softball team had four student-athletes named to the 2023 Academic All-District Team. They are. Senior Hannah Fisher, juniors Kelsi Scott and Caitlyn Wray and sophomore Delaney Eaves.

Fisher, a biology major from West Columbia, finished with a 3.855 cumulative grade-point average. She is a four-time SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll recipient, along with earning D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award honors three times. She was a member of the Coker University President's or Dean's List in each of her eight semesters in Hartsville, while graduating with honors in May.

Scott, a nursing major from Gold Hill, N.C., has a 3.897 cumulative grade-point average after completing her sixth semester in Hartsville. The junior outfielder has been on the Coker University President's List four times, which recognizes those students who have a 4.0 semester GPA. She has also been named to the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll three times, while earning D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award honors.

Wray, a business administration major from Maiden, N.C. has a 3.703 cumulative grade-point average following the conclusion of her junior year in the classroom. She has been a member of the Coker University President's or Dean's List in four of her six semesters in Hartsville, including a 4.0 in the Spring 2023 semester. The junior infielder has been named to the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll three times and has earned D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award honors twice.

Eaves, sophomore biology major from Clayton, N.C., has a 3.952 cumulative grade-point average. The shortstop is also a member of Coker's honors program and has been named to the President's List on three occasions, while earning Dean's List honors once. She has been on the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll twice and has earned D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award Honors once.

BASEBALL

Five earn

all-district

academic honors

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Five members of the Coker University baseball team have been named to the 2023 Academic All-District Baseball Team, as selected by the College Sports Communicators. Seniors Zack Wall, Ethan Graham and Lawson Otte were named, while sophomores Ashby Vining and Jacob Yarberry earned the academic honor.

Wall, a senior biology major from Johnsonville, S.C., finished his academic career at Coker with a 3.947 cumulative grade-point average. He was a member of the Coker University Dean's or President's List in each of his eight semesters in Hartsville. He was a four-time member of the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll and has been a recipient of the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award three times.

Graham, a senior right-hander from Beaufort, S.C., finished his undergraduate academic journey with a 3.813 cumulative grade-point average, while majoring in physical education. Graham is a four-time member of the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll, three-time recipient of the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award and was more recently on the Coker University President's List for his 4.0 semester GPA in Spring 2023.

Otte, a senior southpaw from Indian Land, S.C. finished with a 3.934 cumulative grade-point average, while majoring in biology. He was a member of the Coker University Dean's or President's List in each of his eight semesters in Hartsville. He was a four-time member of the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll and has been a recipient of the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award three times.

Vining, a sophomore catcher from Lexington, S.C., currently has a 3.906 cumulative grade-point average, while majoring in early childhood and elementary education. He has been named to both the Coker University President's and Dean's List twice during his four semesters in Hartsville. He has been named to the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll twice and has earned D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award honors once.

Yarberry, a sophomore outfielder from Royal Oak, Mich, currently has a 3.946 cumulative grade-point average, while majoring in Business Administration. He has earned Coker University President's List honors during three of his four semesters in Hartsville. He has been named to the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll twice and has earned D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award honors once.

About Academic All-District/American presented by CSC

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution. The cumulative grade-point average may NOT be rounded up to 3.50.

Nominated athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team's games at the position listed on the nomination form (where applicable). In baseball and softball, pitchers must have at least 10.0 innings pitched.

No student-athlete is eligible until he/she has completed one full calendar year at his/her current institution and been on a college roster in that sport for two years.

The 2022-23 Academic All-District Baseball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes baseball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced June 7 for baseball.