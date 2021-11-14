Four Coker wrestlers place at Cougar Open

DANVILLE, Va. - Four Coker University wrestlers placed at the Cougar Open at Averett University on Sunday.

Stephen Spitko placed fifth at 125 pounds for the Cobras, starting his day with a 16-1 tech fall win over Chanz Pough of West Virginia Tech, before falling in the quarterfinal match. Spitko responded with a 4-3 win by decision over teammate Corey Gallivan and a win by fall in 55 seconds over Averett's Daniel Parkulo to secure a spot in the fifth-place match. Spitko took fifth place with a 16-0 tech fall over Mauricio Reyes of Greensboro College.

Ruben Calderon placed fifth at 133 pounds, starting his day with a 16-2 major decision over Roman De La Cruz of Averett. After falling in the quarterfinal match, Calderon responded with three victories to take fifth place. Calderon posted a 20-5 tech fall win over Olli Karjalainen of Averett, before posting a 12-5 win by decision over De La Cruz and finishing his day with an 8-6 decision over Julius Hobbs of Wheeling.

Hunter Ross placed second at 133 pounds, starting his day with a win by fall in 40 seconds over Gabe Nesmith of Bluefield State before defeating Hobbs by decision 8-3. Ross picked up an 11-0 major decision over Rahsun Lawrence of East Carolina University wrestling club, before falling in the championship match by decision.