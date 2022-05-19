Four FMU baseball players named to All-Southeast Region Team

FLORENCE, S.C. – Four members of the Francis Marion University baseball team have been named to the 2022 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Southeast Region Team that was announced this week.

Senior third baseman Todd Mattox garnered first-team honors, while graduate student first baseman Darius Nobles, senior outfielder Will Hardee and graduate student designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez were all selected to the second team. Mattox was a second-team selection in 2021.

As a first-team selection, Mattox moves on to the All-American ballot. The teams are voted on by the members of D2SIDA, NCAA Division II Sports Information Directors Association.

Mattox, a native of Winnsboro, hit .393 with 54 runs, 14 doubles, five triples (leads Conference Carolinas), two homers, 46 runs batted in and a .464 on-base percentage. During the season, he registered a 79-game streak of safely reaching base that when snapped was only nine shy of the all-time Division II record.

Nobles, who hails from Greenville, N.C., batted .402 with 51 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 53 RBI. He led FMU in both slugging percentage (.736) and on-base percentage (.518). The former figure represents a new school record, while the latter ranks second in team history. He ended the season having safely reached base in each of the final 27 games, and led FMU with 17 multi-RBI contests.

Hardee, a local product from Evergreen and a graduate of South Florence High School, led FMU with a .405 average, along with 83 hits, 60 runs, 22 doubles (leads Conference Carolinas and ranks eighth nationally), two triples, two home runs, 39 RBI and a .492 on-base percentage. He concluded the season with a 26-game hitting streak, third-longest in team history, and was 6-of-6 in stolen bases. His hit total currently ranks 12th in NCAA Division II.

Nobles and Hardee become only the 11th and 12th Patriots in program history to hit .400 in a season.

Gonzalez, the 2022 team MVP and a native of Sumter, batted .377 with 37 runs, seven doubles, a triple, seven homers, 45 RBI, a .557 slugging percentage and a .491 on-base percentage.

The five helped direct Francis Marion to a 29-19 record this past season – an 11-win improvement over the previous season – in the team’s first year as a member of Conference Carolinas.

They also were part of the most prolific hitting team in program history. The team’s batting average of .353 leads the conference and ranks fifth nationally, and is 12 points higher than the school’s single season record of .341 set in 1985.

All four players rank among the top-10 for hitting in Conference Carolinas. Mattox and Hardee both registered 25 multi-hit games during the season.