Four Lake City athletes to continue baseball careers at collegiate level

LAKE CITY, S.C. − Four Lake City High School student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play baseball at the collegiate level during a signing ceremony Thursday in the school gym.

Ja'Kiem Herring, Shaquan Epps and Daimen Wilson each signed with Benedict College in Columbia, while Bravion Rose signed with Morris College in Sumter.

Herring has been the foundation of the Panthers' pitching staff for the last four years, collecting 16 wins and four saves over 150 2/3 innings pitched and 127 strikeouts.

“Ja'Kiem 'Fish' Herring has been the ultimate teammate throughout his career,” said LCHS baseball coach Matt Apicella. “He knew his role and embraced it in the best interest of the program. He never ducked an opponent on the mound and wanted to face the best. We always had a chance with 'Fish' on the hill.”

Epps patrolled left field as a starter for the last four years. His defensive range and arm strength were integral parts of the Panthers' defense. He collected 54 stolen bases in his career and also contributed on the mound with 83 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched.

“Shaquan is a ball of energy that is going to give you his absolute best in everything,” Apicella said. “His best baseball is ahead of him for sure.”