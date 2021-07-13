Four Tigers selected on final day of MLB draft

CLEMSON, S.C. − Four members of the Clemson Tigers baseball team were selected on the third and final day of the MLB draft on Tuesday.

They joined eighth-round pick James Parker (Mariners) and 10th-round selection Keyshawn Askew (Mets) as the six Tigers chosen in the 2021 draft.

On Tuesday, freshman right-hander Mack Anglin was selected in the 13th round (No. 383 overall) by the Washington Nationals, sophomore right-hander and first baseman Davis Sharpe was chosen in the 13th round (No. 396 overall) by the Cleveland Indians, freshman righty Carter Raffield was picked in the 14th round (No. 420 overall) by the Cincinnati Reds and sophomore catcher Adam Hackenberg was selected in the 18th round (No. 545 overall) by the Chicago White Sox.

With the six picks, Clemson has had 35 draft selections (which includes three Tigers drafted twice) in six seasons under coach Monte Lee. The 35 draft picks are 10th most in the nation and third most in the ACC from 2016-21.

Anglin (Marengo, Ohio) was an All-ACC Freshman and All-ACC Academic selection in 2021 who had a 3.99 ERA, .227 opponents’ batting average and 75 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched over 13 appearances (eight starts) in 2021. His 11.98 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark was seventh in Tiger history.