Fourth-quarter surge, dominant defense put Lake View on cusp of another state title

Both of Dawkins’ scores came in the fourth quarter. He capped a five-play, 80-yard drive with an 8-yard run to the end zone to put the Wild Gators in the lead, 12-7, with 11:54 to go in the fourth quarter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lake View never trailed again. Dawkins’ 5-yard scamper to the right pylon with 35 seconds left sealed the victory.

“We were just looking for any crease, any lane,” Dawkins said of the run game’s late turnaround. “We knew we were just going to come out and pound them. They play both sides of the ball like we do, so we just had to come out and execute.”

The Wild Gators certainly did that on defense and special teams all night, allowing just one score by the Red Raiders, who had been averaging 30.5 points per game.

Lake View held Bamberg to 212 total yards, with 67 of that coming in the third quarter. The Red Raiders managed only two first downs and 38 yards of offense in the fourth quarter.

“Our defense has played really hard all year,” King said. “They’ve played tough, and we have hard-nosed kids that get after it. We’re not the biggest in the world, but we fly to the football, and I thought it was great effort by them.”