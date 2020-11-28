Fourth-quarter surge, dominant defense put Lake View on cusp of another state title

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Lake View needed a spark on offense. That much was clear.
The Wild Gators’ normally reliable run game was all but shut down through most of the first three quarters Friday in the Class 1A lower state championship game against unbeaten Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
The Red Raiders, who had posted five shutouts already during the season, were clinging to a 7-6 lead when Lake View coach Daryl King decided to play a little throwback football.
“When we get in that wishbone, they know it’s just toughness,” King said of his team. “We wanted three yards and a cloud of dust. It’s old-timey football.”
Old but effective. The change in mentality immediately led to the go-ahead touchdown drive, and on a night when the Lake View defense and special teams forced four turnovers, that proved more than enough in a 20-7 victory at Jewell McLaurin Field.
Lake View (8-0) will now face another undefeated team in Southside Christian (8-0) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Benedict College in Columbia for the state title. The Wild Gators are seeking their 11th overall championship in school history (1938, '61, '70, '71, '81, '89, '91, '97, 2001, '16).
“It feels good to play for state,” Lake View senior running back Adarrian Dawkins said following his two-touchdown performance. “We were here last year (against Green Sea Floyds) and came back this year and just couldn’t let up. We had to put in twice the work and just grind it out and battle.”
Both of Dawkins’ scores came in the fourth quarter. He capped a five-play, 80-yard drive with an 8-yard run to the end zone to put the Wild Gators in the lead, 12-7, with 11:54 to go in the fourth quarter.
Lake View never trailed again. Dawkins’ 5-yard scamper to the right pylon with 35 seconds left sealed the victory.
“We were just looking for any crease, any lane,” Dawkins said of the run game’s late turnaround. “We knew we were just going to come out and pound them. They play both sides of the ball like we do, so we just had to come out and execute.”
The Wild Gators certainly did that on defense and special teams all night, allowing just one score by the Red Raiders, who had been averaging 30.5 points per game.
Lake View held Bamberg to 212 total yards, with 67 of that coming in the third quarter. The Red Raiders managed only two first downs and 38 yards of offense in the fourth quarter.
“Our defense has played really hard all year,” King said. “They’ve played tough, and we have hard-nosed kids that get after it. We’re not the biggest in the world, but we fly to the football, and I thought it was great effort by them.”
Michael McInnis and Da’Correus Ford each had an interception for the Lake View secondary, which held Bamberg-Ehrhardt quarterback Tretyon Still to 47 yards passing in the second half. His final six passes were incomplete.
As good as the defense was, the Wild Gators' special teams were equally impressive and critical. Lake View recovered two fumbles off of kicks – one on a kickoff in the fourth quarter and another off a punt in the second quarter that led to its first touchdown of the game.
Braxton Dimery had a big night as a punter and receiver. Six times he punted the ball into Red Raiders territory despite being inside his own 30-yard line on five of those occasions.
He also caught a 12-yard pass from Derrick Bethea on fourth down for the only points of the first half.
“Braxton’s done a tremendous job all year,” King said. “He pinned them back several times and flipped the field for us, so that was huge.”
