FLORENCE, S.C. – Fourth-ranked South Florence’s season came to an end after Saturday night’s 46-43 overtime loss to Ridge View in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. Coach David Robinson’s Bruins end the season at 24-2.

The Blazers’ Lucia Bailey sank two free throws with 14.2 seconds left in OT for a 44-43 lead. Then, with four seconds left, Bailey sank two more to account for the final score.

Earlier, the Blazers’ Anasia Harvey scored a layup with 2:18 left to give her team a 42-40 lead. The Bruins’ Jaz Lyde made 1 of 2 free throws to bring her team within one.

During regulation, Harvey sank two free throws with 1:04 left to give the Blazers a 40-38 lead. But the Bruins responded with two free throws of their own from Lyde to tie it with :34.7 left.

Ridge View led 30-26 going into the final eight minutes, and the Blazers extended it to 33-27. But that’s when the Bruins answered with a Cameron 3-pointer.

Later, a Lyde putback brought the Bruins within 35-34.

Then, two Lyde free throws gave South a 36-35 lead. A floater by Montgomery then gave the Bruins a 38-35 advantage with 3:30 left in the game.

Leading 38-36, the Bruins went into a brief delay mode, and 2:14 was left before the Bruins inbounded again.

But Ridge View got a defensive rebound, and Carlin Parrott scored a layup to tie it at 38 to set up the thrilling, overtime finish.

After leading 18-16 at halftime, a Cameron layup stretched the Bruins’ lead to four.

But back-to-back 3-pointers by Ridge View’s Simone Johnson gave her team a 24-22 advantage. After a Jada Montgomery 3 gave South the lead at 25-24, Ridge View took it right back with a three-point play by Harvey.

Johnson added another 3-pointer right before the third quarter ended to give Ridge View a 30-26 lead.

For all the struggles South had with Ridge View’s height during the first half, the Blazers had just as many with the Bruins’ pace.

Neither team got to 20 before halftime as the Bruins led 18-16. Ariana Johnson’s backdoor pass to Lyde for that two-point lead with five seconds left in the first half was a trend coach David Robinson’s team discovered:

Clever passing can move the ball quite effectively between post defenders.

Earlier in the first half, when Ridge View led 10-4 on a Johnson 3-pointer from the left corner, South found a rhythm after Lyde answered with a 3 of her own.

Katlyn Young-Coleman’s putback brought the Bruins within 10-9, and they eventually tied the game at 12 with three Krystal Baker free throws.

The first half’s final few minutes went back and forth until Lyde’s layup sent Robinson’s team into the locker room with the lead.