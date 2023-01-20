Fourth-ranked South Florence girls cruise past West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Fourth-ranked South Florence led 21-2 at first quarter's end, and the Bruins didn't stop there against rival, West Florence.

Coach David Robinson's Bruins led 32-2 at halftime and rolled to a 59-8 win Friday night on their home court.

South, which improved to 18-1 overall and 4-1 in 6-4A, could not have produced a stronger statement as it prepares for the second half of its region schedule. The Bruins have a chance Tuesday at home to avenge its only loss against Hartsville, which won earlier this season in overtime.

South's lone challenge left Friday was whether it could stretch its lead to 40.

That, the Bruins did -- with a 10-0 run. A Krystal Baker putback made it 41-2, and a Jaz Lyde free throw rolled in to make it 42-2.

Would the Bruins try for a 50-point lead? That, they did, and they got it.

The Bruins got a good start with a 3-pointer by Kennedy Fulton. A Baker layup then made it 47-2 before a Jada Montgomery layup made it 49-2.

After West briefly fended off the attempt, the Bruins went back at it.

An Ariana Johnson 3-pointer made it 54-5, then a 3 by Lyde gave South its lead of at least 50 points at 57-5 with 4:40 left in the game.

Lyde finished with a game-high 20 points, followed by Johnson with 12.

WF;2;0;0;6--8

SF;21-11;15;12--59

WEST FLORENCE (8)

Johnson 2, Perry 3, Davis 1, James 2.

SOUTH FLORENCE (59)

Cameron 7, Montgomery 8, Ariana Johnson 12, Jaz Lyde 20, Fulton 3, Richardson 2, Coleman 3, Baker 4.

RECORDS: WF 7-10 overall, 1-4 Region 6-4A; SF 18-1, 4-1.