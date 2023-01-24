Fourth-ranked South Florence girls dominate N. 9 Hartsville for 1st place in 6-4A

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence coach David Robinson thought his Bruins reclaiming Region 6-4A's sole lead would be the easy part.

His fourth-ranked Bruins certainly did that, racing to a 70-52 win Tuesday over No. 9 Hartsville.

Now comes what Robinson thinks is the hard part.

"Holding on to first," Robinson said. "Hopefully, we can do that for the rest of this year."

South, which won region and reached the lower-state final last season, next travels Friday to play a Wilson team that has won four straight games.

The Bruins (19-1 overall, 5-1 region) have won six in a row and avenged their lone loss -- a 63-61 overtime loss to Hartsville in early January. They were tied for first before Tuesday's tip-off.

After the tip-off, South Florence dominated in every phase. Known for a team that drives to the hoop, the Bruins instead made eight 3-pointers (five during the first half).

South's Jaida Camerron finished with two 3-pointers, as well as a team-high 20 points. Teammate Ariana Johnson, who missed the first matchup because of COVID, finished with 16. And Jada Montgomery finished with 10.

A 13-2 run stretched South Florence's lead to 23-10 with six minutes left in the first half.

But South wasn't done. Three-pointers by Johnson and Katlyn Young-Coleman gave Robinson's team a 34-20 halftime lead.

"I thought they shot it as well as I had seen them shoot it this year," Hartsville coach Justin Johnson said. "I don't how many 3's they made, but that was the difference in the game. They made theirs, and we missed ours."

Jazz Frierson was a force for Hartsville, finishing with a game-high 33 points. But she wasn't enough.

"We told our players one player isn't going to beat five, and they bought into that," Robinson said.

Cameron, a transfer from Trinity Collegiate, then led the Bruins attack.

"My plan was just to attack, attack, attack," Cameron said. "Once I kept attacking, that drew them to defend me and my teammates became open and I could get them the ball."

The Bruins first reached their biggest lead of 22 points when Jaz Lyde converted a three-point play for a 59-37 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead to Wilson, the Bruins want to keep Tuesday's sense of urgency.

After Cameron was asked where things go from here, she responded:

"Nowhere but the top."

H;10;10;15;17--52

SF;17;17;17;19--70

HARTSVILLE (52)

Jazz Frierson 33, Scott 6, Reyes 3, Mitchell 1, Fisher 9.

SOUTH FLORENCE (70)

Jaida Cameraon 20, Ariana Johnson 16, Jada Montgomery 10, Jaz Lyde 7, Fulton 2, Randolph 2, Young-Coleman 6, Watson 1, Baker 6.

RECORDS: H 14-6 overall, 4-2 Region 6-4A; SF 19-1, 5-1.