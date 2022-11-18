Fourth-ranked West Florence's season ends with 11-2 record

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Fourth-ranked West Florence's season ended in Friday's Class 4A, lower-state semifinals after a 50-19 loss to No. 2 A.C. Flora. The Falcons will host top-ranked South Florence next Friday for the lower-state crown.

Coach Jody Jenerette's Knights finish the season at 11-2. It was a memorable season as the Knights' 9-0 start is best in program history. They also had a perfect record at home.

But this game was on the Falcons' home field, and things went awry from the start.

West Florence's decision to start Friday's game with an onside kick backfired after Sam Spence's try went into the hands of the Falcons' Heath Moser, who returned it to the Knights' 22.

Townsend then scored from the 16 for a 7-0 lead.

After a strong kick return by Bryson Graves gave West possession at his team's own 46, the Knights converted on third down the first time. The next time, inside the A.C. Flora 10, West didn't as Steven Smalls was stuffed at the 1.

A.C. Flora then drove 99 yards into the end zone with the scoring play being a 37-yard pass from Carew Bates to Chris Lofton for a 14-0 lead.

West's first scoring drive was immediately helped by a 15-yard Falcon facemask penalty. Knights quarterback Deuce Hudson then found Graves for an 11-yard completion on third and 9 to the A.C. Flora 41.

Long runs by Hudson and Lloyd then set up Hudson's 21-yard TD pass to Graves, who caught it close to the end zone's left line to get within 14-7. Hudson was hit as he made that throw and appeared to injure his lower leg or ankle.

The Falcons responded with a 22-yard field goal by Rodgers Thomas.

Hudson, favoring his injured leg, re-entered the game. After Lloyd took a turn at quarterback, resulting in a botched exchange and 16-yard loss, Hudson came back in and threw an interception. The Falcons took advantage and scored on a 3-yard run by Townsend to make it 24-7.

At quarterback, Hudson came back in and directed a 62-yard TD drive. He completed a 22-yard pass to Lloyd on third and 6, and Lloyd scored from the 10 to get his team within 24-13.

But the high-octane Falcons zipped right back upfield and scored with 7.5 seconds left in the first half on Bates' 17-yard TD pass to Jack Purdy.

The Falcons never looked back.

WF;0;13;0;7--19

ACF;14;16;14;6--50

FIRST QUARTER

ACF -- Markell Townsend 16 run (Rodgers Thomas kick), 11:13

ACF -- Chris Lofton 37 pass from Carew Bates (Thomas kick), 3:57)

SECOND QUARTER

WF -- Bryson Graves 21 pass from Deuce Hudson (Sam Spence kick), 11:43

ACF -- Thomas 22 FG, 9:48

ACF -- Townsend 3 run (Thomas kick), 4:49

WF -- Darren Lloyd 10 run (kick failed), 1:00

ACF -- Jack Purdy 17 pass from Bates (kick failed), :7.5

THIRD QUARTER

ACF -- Townsend 2 run (Thomas kick), 9:43

ACF -- Purdy 7 pass from Bates (Thomas kick), 2:45

FOURTH QUARTER

ACF -- Aiden Mosley 94 run (pass failed), 8:57

WF -- Trevor Milliken 3 pass from Hudson (no kick), :45

