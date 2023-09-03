FLORENCE, S.C. − Junior forward Kristina Syragakis scored a pair of goals to help lift the Francis Marion women's soccer team to a 3-1 season-opening victory over Newberry on Sunday. The win also made for a successful debut for first-year FMU head coach Sam Holmes.

Francis Marion will play at Shaw University on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Raleigh, N.C.

On Sunday, the Patriots outshot Newberry 23-4 and held a commanding 7-0 edge in corner kicks. Francis Marion senior goalkeeper Makayla Willets registered one save, while Wolves keeper Sarah Waller recorded 10 stops.

Syragakis gave FMU a 1-0 advantage with a penalty kick at the 28:01 mark, after she was fouled in the box. That play also resulted in a straight red card for a Newberry defender, allowing the Patriots to play with a man advantage for the final 62 minutes.

Francis Marion doubled its advantage at 71:04 when an unmarked Jordan White let fly with a 30-yard blast from near the left sideline that found its way into the Newberry goal.

A give-away in the Patriot defensive half near the top of the penalty area allowed the Wolves to cut the margin in half, 2-1, with 15 minutes remaining. Jysabella Tolentino gained possession of the ball and turned and cranked a 19-yard side into the far side of the Patriot goal beyond a leaping Willets.

The Patriots had several good opportunities to notch their third goal. Senior defender Ainara Eizaguirre, graduate student Jen Bartlett, senior forward Ashley Jordan, and Jordan again all had chances to score in the 64th, 65th, 66th, and 82nd minutes respectively, with two of those attempts forcing saves by Waller.

Syragakis finally restored the two-goal margin in the 85th minute when White headed the ball to her, and she split a pair of defenders to poke a 7-yard shot past Waller.

Jordan led FMU with seven shots, five of which were on frame, while both Syragakis and sophomore Izzy Ashley had four shots apiece.

For the match, FMU held possession of the ball for 63 percent of the 90 minutes.