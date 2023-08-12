FLORENCE, S.C. -- For the 10th consecutive year, Francis Marion University earned an Outstanding Team Academic Award from the Golf Coaches Association of America, this time for the recent 2022-23 season.

To be eligible for GCAA team recognition, a school must register a team grade point average of 3.00 or higher for the entire academic year.

Francis Marion was one of 147 NCAA Division I members nationwide to earn this honor, and the Patriots were one of eight Palmetto State institutions. Head coach Mark Gaynor’s team posted a 3.045 GPA for the 2022 fall semester and then improved upon that to 3.262 for the 2023 spring semester.

The nine-member FMU squad included graduate student Michael Rials (Florence, SC); seniors Grant Sellers (McBee, SC), Carlos Garre (Molina de Segura, Spain), and Mitchell Vance (Hartsville, SC); junior Xavier Schwarz (Virginia Water, Surrey, England); sophomore Markus Skjelstad (Fredrikstad, Norway); red-shirt freshmen Braeden Barnett (Galivants Ferry, SC) and Landen Seiffert (Florence, SC); and freshman Pake June (Florence, SC)..

On the course, Francis Marion finished fifth at the Southland Conference Championship Tournament, one of five Top-5 finishes for the Patriots in 12 tournaments during the year. The Patriots finished with a 293.89 team stroke average, its third-lowest in the past 30 seasons.