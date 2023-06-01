FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University golf coach Mark Gaynor has announced the signing of Josh Dugard of Orpington, Great Britain, to a national letter of intent. Dugard will enroll at FMU next fall and compete for the Patriots during the 2023-24 season.

Dugard, 6-3 and 161 pounds, attended Knole Academy in Sevenoaks, Kent, England. Over a string of 20 recent rounds, he registered a 72.45 stroke average, with a low round of 65.

"Josh is really improving over in the United Kingdom and he is excited to join us here in the States," said Gaynor. "We are so excited to hit the ground running with Josh, and we see him as a great fit in our program."

Francis Marion loses two seniors off last year's squad that placed fifth at the Southland Conference Championships in the program's second year as a conference member. The Patriots finished with a 293.89 team stroke average and grabbed five Top-5 finishes in 12 events.

MEN'S TENNIS

Day finishes

season at 15th

Francis Marion University junior Liam Day is ranked 15th in the end-of-the-season NCAA Division II Collegiate Tennis Regional Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point.

Day, a native of Edenvale, South Africa, finished the year 15-4 mark at the No.1 singles position. He lost only 13 sets all season and was 7-1 in Conference Carolinas play.

He was named the Conference Carolinas Player of the Year and garnered Academic All-Conference and Academic All-District recognition.

Day helped lead Francis Marion to a 13-8 mark this season, the Conference Carolinas regular-season championship, and a No.42 national ranking.

He is a product of St. Benedicts College and is majoring in economics.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Patriots add

Brokken to squad

Francis Marion University women’s basketball head coach Jeri Porter has announced the addition of 6-1 forward Lauren Brokken of Sterling, Va., to the Patriot program for the 2023-24 season.

Brokken is transferring from Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA), where she attended this past year but did not play basketball. She played her freshman season at Seton Hill College, an NCAA Division II school in Greensburg, Pa. Brokken will have three years of eligibility with the Patriots.

She is a product of Dominion High School, where she played for coach Joseph Smith. As a senior, she garnered first-team All-District and All-Region accolades and was named her squad’s Defensive Player of the Year. As a junior, she was the team MVP and earned first-team All-District and second-team All-Region recognition. She was also a second-team All-District selection following her sophomore season.

“We love Lauren’s work ethic and tenacity,” Porter said. “She will add size to our roster, has a high basketball IQ, and is a true face-up forward that can hit the mid-range jumper or finish at the rim. She possesses a lot of skills, and has the added benefit of already played a season of college basketball in a highly competitive Division II league.”

Francis Marion ended its most recent campaign with a 20-7 record and placed second during the Conference Carolina regular season with an 18-2 mark.

Brokken becomes the fifth member of Porter’s signing class for the upcoming season.

ACADEMICS

Cobra program

has strong year

HARTSVILLE -- The Coker University athletics department achieved another solid year in the classroom during the 2022-23 academic year. The Cobras posted a 3.21 department grade-point average for the academic year, after posting a 3.18 GPA in the Fall and a 3.23 GPA in the Spring.

In all, 17 teams posted above a 3.0 team GPA for the year and the 3.21 department mark is the highest since Coker has joined the South Atlantic Conference.

"Our student-athletes continue to amaze with their work on the field, in the classroom and in the community," said Senior Associate Director of Athletics Aaron Beebe. "This is now our eighth consecutive semester posting above a 3.0 as a department and our 3.21 GPA for the year is probably the highest we have ever had as a department. This type of success doesn't happen alone and I can not thank our faculty, support staff and our coaches enough. They continue to go above and beyond to make sure our student-athletes have the resources to excel in the classroom. This is definitely another great day to be a Cobra.

Men's tennis led the department with a 3.81 GPA for the year, posting a 3.93 team GPA in the Spring semester. Women's tennis had the second-highest team GPA at 3.70. In all, 56 student-athletes finished the year with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.

Coker women's track

athletes honored

HARTSVILLE -- Four members of the Coker University women's track and field team were named to the 2023 Academic All-District Team, the College Sports Communicators released today. Catherine Cann, Taylor Marotta, Kai Marques and Jael Stauffer were among those honored.

Cann, a member of both the cross country and track & field teams, is a junior from Inman, S.C. She has a 3.694 cumulative grade-point average during her six semesters at Coker, making the President's or Dean's List four times. She has been named to the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll three times and earned the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award on two occasions, all while double majoring in physical education and psychology.

Marotta, a sophomore from Myrtle Beach, S.C., is also a member of both the cross country and track programs. In the classroom, she is a criminology and psychology double major with a 3.852 cumulative grade-point average. She has appeared on the Dean's or President's List in each of her four semesters in Hartsville. Outside of Coker, she has been named to the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll twice and earned D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award honors once.

Marques is also a sophomore from Myrtle Beach, S.C., running for both the cross country and track and field teams. She has a 3.818 cumulative grade-point average, while double majoring in art and theater. She was a member of the Dean's and President's List during the 22-23 academic year, while being named a D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award winner and to the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll once.

Stauffer, a sophomore from Taylors, S.C., is a member of the track and field team, competing in the 100-meter and long jump during the 2023 season. In the classroom, the criminology major has a 3.871 cumulative grade-point average. She has been named to the Dean's or President's List during each of her four semesters at Coker. She has also earned a spot on the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll twice and was a D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award winner on one occasion.

Coker men's

track honored

Three student-athletes on the Coker University men's track and field and cross country teams were named to the 2023 Academic All-District Team, the College Sports Communicators released today. Luke Baker, Dylan Lloyd, and Kristoffer Persen were among those honored.

Baker is a criminology major from Florence, S.C. The junior has a 3.882 cumulative grade-point average, earning Dean's or President's List honors in each of his six semesters in Hartsville. He has been named to the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll on three occasions, while earning the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award twice.

Lloyd, a member of the cross country team, finished his academic career at Coker with a 3.925 cumulative grade-point average. The physical education major from Hartsville, S.C. has earned Dean's or President's List honors in each semester at Coker. He has been named to the South Atlantic Commissioner's Honor Roll, while earning the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award once.

Persen, a four-year member of the track and field team from Ostfold, Norway, finished his academic career with a 3.874 cumulative grade-point average. The business administration major has earned Dean's or President's Lists honors in each of his eight semesters in Hartsville. He has been named to the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll four times, winning the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award three times.