PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa -- Senior Xavier Schwarz shot a final-round 72 to pace Francis Marion on Sunday at the Temple University Invitational.

The two-day 36-hole was held on the 7,062-yard, par-70 The 1912 Club course.

FMU improved upon its first day score of 302 by one stroke to finish at 603 and in 11th place.

Schwarz finished tied for 22nd in the players’ standings at 75-72=147. Hartsville native and senior Mitchell Vance shot a 77 on Sunday and tied for 40th at 74-77=151.

Florence Christian School product Landen Seiffert fired the best round of his young collegiate career, 75, and tied for 47th position at 77-75=152. Trinity Collegiate School graduate Pake June tied for 53rd at 76-77=153 and freshman Ryan Bozard tied for 74th place at 80-81=161.

David Hurly of Lehigh University earned medalist honors with a 72-66=139 scorecard.

Francis Marion will return to the links on Sept. 25-26 at Western Carolina University’s JT Poston Invitational Tournament in Sapphire, N.C.