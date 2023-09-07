FLORENCE, S.C. – The Division II Athletics Directors Association recently announced its annual list of recipients for the 2023 Division II ADA Academic Achievement Awards – a list that includes 61 student-athletes from Francis Marion University.

The Academic Achievement Awards is a program that recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level.

Nearly 200 institutions participated in the 2022-23 awards program and a record 19,646 student-athletes were recognized. This list included 1,286 student-athletes from Conference Carolinas members, fifth most among all Division II conferences. The 61 Patriot honorees represented all 13 eligible sports.

The FMU student-athletes included on the list are baseball players Luke Allain (Pottstown, PA), Tyler Davis (Myrtle Beach, SC), Chas DeBruhl (Kershaw, SC), Alex Elliott (Clarksville, MD), Hunter Herlong (Marion, SC), Naphis Llanos (Sanford, FL), Caleb Oakley (Mullins, SC), Cory Poulsen (Bel Air, MD), Isaac Schuck (Reno, NV), and Toddie Stocks (Hagerstown, MD); men’s basketball players Farid SaintCyr Jr. (Miami, FL), Jarrod Woodland (Florence, SC) and Yohan-Steve Yebga (Paris, France); and women’s basketball players MiLeia Owens (Charlotte, NC) and Lauryn Taylor (Blythewood, SC).

Also, men’s cross country and track runner Cullen Dore (Myrtle Beach, SC); men’s track athlete Andrew Lance (Columbia, SC); women’s cross country and track athletes Annalena Griffin (Taylors, SC) and Haizley Herndon (Myrtle Beach, SC); men’s soccer players Juan Aleman (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain), Vicente Arratia Veit (Santiago, Chile), Javier Bello (Madrid, Spain), Miguel Bello (Madrid, Spain), Max Bisinger (Heiligenzimmern, Germany), Stan Cargill (London, England), Jose Curvelo (Barranquilla, Colombia), Said Garcia (Bogota, Colombia), Luuk Geelen (Albergen, Netherlands), Hugo Jonsson (Malmo, Sweden), Jhancarlo Palma (Caracas, Venezuela), Alexander Schulze (Munich, Germany), Paal Vistnes (Stavanger, Norway), and Alvaro Zamora (Madrid, Spain).

Also, women’s soccer players Linsey Downey (Little River, SC), Ainara Eizaguirre (Hernani, Spain), Le'Landra Jarvis (Jackson, SC), Alejandra Mesa (Medellin, Colombia), Paula Sanabria (Barbera Del Valles, Spain), Haley Sink (Moseley, VA), and Ellie Wray (Charlottesville, VA); softball players Avery Bellai (Monroe, NC), Makayla Cuthbertson (Indian Trail, NC), Rachel Davis (Mechanicsville, VA), Jayla King (Grapevine, TX), Casey Kurent (Auburndale, FL), Laurin Nodine (Wellford, SC), Elisabeth Raby (Cave Creek, AZ), Savana Rosson (Gilbert, SC), Lauren Smallwood (Waycross, GA), Katie Smith (Greenwood, SC), and Grace Trautman (Burlington, WI).

Also, men’s tennis players Liam Day (Edenvale, South Africa) and Adam Ernberg (Solvesborg, Sweden); women’s tennis players Camryn Cassetori (Plains, PA), Gabriel Karatantcheva (Sofia, Bulgaria), and Julia Pinto (Santos, Brazil); and volleyball players Kaylee Gillespie (Pickens, SC) and Hadley Prince (Lynchburg, VA).

Zamora is a four-time recipient of the award, while Rachel Davis and Rosson are three-time honorees. Tyler Davis, Herlong, Llanos, Woodland, Yebga, Owens, Dore, Griffin, Herndon, Schulze, Eizaguirre, Wray, Smallwood, Smith, Trautman, Day, Cassetori, and Gillespie receive the honor for the second year in a row.

In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) and have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters).