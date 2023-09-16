SATURDAY

MEN'S SOCCER

Francis Marion 1

King 0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Junior forward Edorta Cabieces scored a 32nd-minute goal and the Francis Marion defense made that tally stand up as the Patriots blanked King (Tenn.) 1-0 Saturday.

Francis Marion improves to 2-1-2 overall and 2-0-0 in conference play, while the Tornado drop to 2-3-0 and 0-1-0.

FMU will play a pair of road conference matches this coming week, beginning with a 7 p.m. kick-off on Tuesday at the University of Mount Olive.

The Patriots outshot King 19-4 and held a commanding 10-3 edge in corner kicks. FMU junior goalkeeper Lukas O’Grady made his first start in goal and recorded one save.

With the match still scoreless, Cabieces nailed the left post twice within a span of five minutes, on a header in the 16th minute and a 12-yard shot in the 21st minute.

Freshman midfielder Camilo Salazar began the scoring sequence by dribbling into the penalty area near the six-yard box. He then passed back to Cabieces whose 12-yard shot found its way into the left side of the goal for his second tally of the season.

FMU nearly doubled its advantage in the 39th minute, but a header by senior Jose Curvelo was snagged by King goalkeeper Gauthier Lumale – one of his seven saves.

The Patriot defense held the Tornado without a shot over the opening 53 minutes.

Minutes into the second half, FMU senior Sebastian Garcia attempted a free kick from 25 yards out, but it sailed outside the right post. A 20-yard shot by Patriot midfielder Vicente Arratia Veit in the 62nd minute glanced off a defender and nearly found its way into the upper netting, but did result in a Patriot corner kick.

O’Grady’s only stop came with 2:40 remaining on an attempt by King’s Kenneth Walton.

FMU led in time of possession 53 percent to 47 percent. Cabieces led FMU with six shots.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Francis Marion 3

King 0

FLORENCE -- Ashley Jordan, a native of Marshall, Victoria, Australia, posted her third goal of the season, giving FMU a 1-0 lead at the 17:16 mark. A strong throw in by freshman defender Joy Brockmann found Kristina Syragakis charging down the field and her one-touch pass gave Jordan the opportunity to score.

Sophomore Haley Sink claimed her first goal of the season on a crossed ball by Brockmann that was headed on to her by Syragakis. Playing in between several defenders, Sink was able to slip the ball in for goal number two in the 22nd minute.

Syragakis, the leading scorer for the 2023 season, found herself with yet another goal at the 77-minute mark. Getting tripped up by an opposing player in the box, Syragakis slotted the third and final goal of the game into the bottom right corner off a penalty kick.

The Patriots played with a collected demeanor throughout the entire game, holding possession for more than 54 percent of the game. Francis Marion also registered a total of 14 shots (10 being on target) compared to King’s four. With multiple attempts to score, FMU kept King on the defensive and continued to push the pace the entirety of the game. Putting continuous pressure on the Tornado’s defense, the Patriots racked up 10 corner kicks.

Syragakis led FMU with four shots and was closely followed by sophomore midfielder Izzy Ashley with two shots of her own.

FMU senior goalkeeper Makayla Willets remained steady in between the pipes with two saves during the 90-minute match. It was her ninth career shutout as a Patriot.

This win advances Francis Marion to a record of 4-1-0 overall and 1-0-0 in league play.

“I was just happy that we were able to execute some of the things that we did in training and come out with the result we wanted,” said first-year FMU head coach Sam Holmes. “I think building on the pyramid and making sure that we are getting better and better for the next few games is really important. You must be extremely gritty and hard and do all those little things because that type of play will travel anywhere.”

Francis Marion will return to the pitch on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. with a road match at the University of Mount Olive.

Coker 2

Tusculum 1

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. -- The Coker women's soccer team won 2-1 Saturday over Tusculum.

In the 2nd half, Coker fought back and equalized the score at the 55:32 mark. Lilly Borgman scored the goal assisted by Mallie Bates, making it 1-1.

The Cobras continued to push for a win, and their efforts paid off at the 83:36 mark. Kelsey Smith scored the winning goal assisted by Lilly Borgman, securing a 2-1 lead for Coker.

Coker had a total of 7 shots, with 5 on target, while Tusculum had 15 shots, with 8 on target.

Coker's goalkeeper, Rhyan Parkin, had an outstanding performance, making a total of 7 saves.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Patriots third

at Pfeiffer

MISENHEIMER, N.C. -- Freshmen Ethan Hickey and Charlie Hall led the Francis Marion University men’s cross country team, while junior Caroline Thompkins paced the FMU women as both Patriot squads placed third at the Pfeiffer University Invitational Meet on Saturday morning.

Hickey and Hall both improved on their 8,000-meter times from the season opener as Hickey finished ninth overall in 28:27.6 and Hall was 10th in 28:38.0.

Sophomore Zachary Patrick was the next FMU finisher, as he placed 13th with a time of 29:38.3. Other Patriot runners included senior Cullen Dore (29:59.0) in 16th position, freshman Barry Hardy (PR of 30:10.8) in 18th, junior Tyson Jackson (31:03.0) in 22nd, senior Logan Zeis (34:09.3) in 35th, freshman Christopher Applegate (PR of 35:08.8) in 41st, and junior Michael James (PR of 36:21.1) in 46th.

Thompkins led FMU in the 5,000-meter women’s race as she finished eighth with a time of 22:21.9.

Freshmen Jordyn Perry and Emily Gaines both registered personal-best times in their second career race, placing 15th and 16th respectively. Perry posted a time of 23:15.5 and Gaines finished in 23:20.9. Sophomore MacKinley Perry placed 17th with a time of 23:21.7.

Other Francis Marion runners included freshman Leigh Detalo (PR of 24:46.1) in 27th, sophomore Briggs Kelly (24:55.5) in 28th, freshman Meri Ellen Johnson (PR of 25:56.4) in 32nd, and junior Haizley Herndon (35:29.6) in 55th.

Altogether, eight first-year FMU runners improved upon their times from the season’s opening meet.

The host Falcons won the men’s title with a 25 score and the women’s crown with a 28 tally.

Both FMU will return to action at the Chanticleer Challenge Meet on Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. in Conway.