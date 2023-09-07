RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Francis Marion University Women’s Soccer Team shut down Shaw University with a 3-1 win after trailing 1-0 at halftime, Wednesday evening.

The win marks the Patriots’ first 2-0-0 start since 2001 and came in the first ever meeting of the two programs.

The Bears found their footing quickly with Alondra Lares scoring their first goal within two minutes off an assist from Sina Kummerow. Despite the Bears posting the first goal of the game, FMU continued to play levelheaded and picked away at Shaw’s defense.

Sophomore forward Kristina Syragakis, already having scored two goals in her FMU debut against Newberry College on Sunday, recorded her third goal against the Bears after taking a pass from Ashley Jordan and tying the game up at the 47:16 mark.

With a goal from Jordan, assisted by Syragakis, in the 53rd minute, FMU took the lead at 2-1. Francis Marion stayed the course and applied heavy pressure on the Bears’ defense for the remainder of the match-up.

The Patriots upped their lead with a third goal, this time scored by Le’Landra Jarvis on a penalty kick opportunity in the 77th minute.

FMU goalkeeper Makayla Willets registered five saves compared to the Bears’ Paige Ellis with three.

Despite Shaw outshooting Francis Marion 14-7, the Patriots proved to be more effective as they landed six on frame. Shaw also led in corner kicks 6-3.

Syragakis and Jarvis led the Patriots with two shots apiece, while Jordan had the one shot on frame.

Francis Marion will play next at Erskine College on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Due West, S.C.