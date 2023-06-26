FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion men's tennis' Liam Day and softball's Megan Matsil are the Patriots' candidates for the Herff Jones Conference Carolinas awards for male and female athletes of the year.

The winners will be determined by the conference's athletic directors, and criteria is solely based on athletic performance. The winner is announced Thursday.

Day, a first-team all-conference pick, posted regular-season records of 15-4 in singles and 12-4 in doubles (teamed with Gonzalez). He occupied the No.1 position in singles for FMU all season, lost only 11 sets this spring and completed conference play with a 7-1 mark.

Matsil batted a team-best .455 with a program single-season record 81 hits. She scored 50 runs, and recorded 17 doubles, six home runs, and 45 RBIs. She registered a .495 on-base percentage, was 5-of-6 in stolen bases, and fielded at a .974 clip. She posted 26 multi-hit games and 12 multi-RBI contests, had a 21-game hitting streak during the year, and safely reached base in 50 of 55 games.