HARTSVILLE, S.C. − Carmello McDaniel rushed for five touchdowns to lead Hartsville to a 55-21 win over Camden in high school football on Friday night.
Teammates McKendrie Douglas and Hakeem Waters each had a rushing touchdown.
The Red Foxes improved to 3-0 and will travel to Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dillon 31
Wilson 13
DILLON − Dominick Felton, Sirmod McCullum and Kelvin Manning each had a rushing touchdown.
Wilson’s Tristan Howard threw two touchdowns.
The Wildcats improved to 2-0 and will host Hartsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Tigers fell to 1-2 and will travel to Hilton Head Island at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
West Florence 49
Socastee 27
SOCASTEE − West Florence’s Kelvin Hunter had three rushing touchdowns.
Tre Leonard had two rushing TDs, and Franklin Emerson passed and ran for scores.
The Knights improved to 2-1 and will host Dreher at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lake City 13
Kingstree 0
LAKE CITY − Treshon Burgess and Torrance Wilson scored as Lake City shut out Kingstree on Saturday.
The Panthers improved to 1-2 and will travel to St. James at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Kingstree fell to 0-3 and will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Manning 26
East Clarendon 6
TURBEVILLE − Manning's Jalynn Cord and Emmanuel Betrand each scored two rushing TDs.
Tyquan Wilson scored on a 40-yard run for the Wolverines.
The Monarchs improved to 3-0 and will travel to Lake Marion at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
EC fell to 0-2 and will host McBee at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Airport 10
Lamar 2
WEST COLUMBIA − Lamar scored on a safety in the first quarter.
Lamar fell to 1-2 and will travel to Andrew Jackson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lugoff-Elgin 7
Darlington 0
LUGOFF − Lugoff- Elgin’s Myles Hamilton scored the game's only touchdown in the third quarter.
The Falcons fell to 1-2 and will host Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cheraw 41
Hannah-Pamplico 14
PAMPLICO − Cheraw’s Justyn Joint rushed for two touchdowns.
Teammates Austin McIntosh and Cam McClendon rushed for touchdowns as well and Aiden Nolan added a passing TD for the Braves.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Jamarcus Williams rushed for a touchdown, and Wade Poston passed for one.
The Braves improved to 1-1 and will travel to Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Raiders fell to 2-1 and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Trinity Collegiate 65
Atlantic Collegiate 14
DARLINGTON − Trinity Collegiate’s Cade Amell passed for 119 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another.
Teammate Courtlyn Brunson rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns of his own. Also, he caught two TD passes and returned one for a score.
The Titans' Landen Newman and Logan Galloway each returned INTs as well. Trinity Collegiate (2-2) hosts Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Andrews 42
Carvers Bay 6
ANDREWS − The Bears fell to 0-3 and will travel to Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Latta 28
McBee 14
McBEE − The Vikings improved to 3-0 and will travel to Lee Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Panthers fell to 0-2 and will travel to East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lee Central 22
Buford 7
BISHOPVILLE − The Stallions improved to 2-1 and will host Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marion 34
Central 7
PAGELAND − The Swamp Foxes improved to 3-0 and will host Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lewisville 58
Chesterfield 0
CHESTERFIELD − The Rams fell to 1-1 and will travel to Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scotland (N.C.) 49
Marlboro County 20
BENNETTSVILLE − The Bulldogs fell to 1-1 and will travel to Oceanside Collegiate at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pee Dee Academy 28
Carolina Academy 7
MULLINS − Pee Dee’s Miles Trussell rushed for two touchdowns and passed for one to Hunter Miller.
Teammate Slate Lewis rushed for a score of his own.
Carolina Academy’s Preston Parkhurst rushed for a touchdown.
Wilson Hall 31
Laurence Manning 28
SUMTER − Laurence Manning’s Bryson Smith rushed for two touchdowns.
Teammate Thomas Sumpter rushed for a touchdown and Josiah Brunson caught a TD pass.
The Swampcats fell to 2-1 and will host Hammond at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Clarendon Hall 12
Dillon Christian 9
DILLON − The Warriors fell to 1-2 and will travel to Lee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Patrick Henry 41
Lee Academy 27
ESTILL − The Cavaliers fell to 1-1 and will host Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.