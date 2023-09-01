HARTSVILLE, S.C. − Carmello McDaniel rushed for five touchdowns to lead Hartsville to a 55-21 win over Camden in high school football on Friday night.

Teammates McKendrie Douglas and Hakeem Waters each had a rushing touchdown.

The Red Foxes improved to 3-0 and will travel to Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dillon 31

Wilson 13

DILLON − Dominick Felton, Sirmod McCullum and Kelvin Manning each had a rushing touchdown.

Wilson’s Tristan Howard threw two touchdowns.

The Wildcats improved to 2-0 and will host Hartsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Tigers fell to 1-2 and will travel to Hilton Head Island at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

West Florence 49

Socastee 27

SOCASTEE − West Florence’s Kelvin Hunter had three rushing touchdowns.

Tre Leonard had two rushing TDs, and Franklin Emerson passed and ran for scores.

The Knights improved to 2-1 and will host Dreher at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lake City 13

Kingstree 0

LAKE CITY − Treshon Burgess and Torrance Wilson scored as Lake City shut out Kingstree on Saturday.

The Panthers improved to 1-2 and will travel to St. James at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Kingstree fell to 0-3 and will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Manning 26

East Clarendon 6

TURBEVILLE − Manning's Jalynn Cord and Emmanuel Betrand each scored two rushing TDs.

Tyquan Wilson scored on a 40-yard run for the Wolverines.

The Monarchs improved to 3-0 and will travel to Lake Marion at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

EC fell to 0-2 and will host McBee at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Airport 10

Lamar 2

WEST COLUMBIA − Lamar scored on a safety in the first quarter.

Lamar fell to 1-2 and will travel to Andrew Jackson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lugoff-Elgin 7

Darlington 0

LUGOFF − Lugoff- Elgin’s Myles Hamilton scored the game's only touchdown in the third quarter.

The Falcons fell to 1-2 and will host Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cheraw 41

Hannah-Pamplico 14

PAMPLICO − Cheraw’s Justyn Joint rushed for two touchdowns.

Teammates Austin McIntosh and Cam McClendon rushed for touchdowns as well and Aiden Nolan added a passing TD for the Braves.

Hannah-Pamplico’s Jamarcus Williams rushed for a touchdown, and Wade Poston passed for one.

The Braves improved to 1-1 and will travel to Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Raiders fell to 2-1 and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Trinity Collegiate 65

Atlantic Collegiate 14

DARLINGTON − Trinity Collegiate’s Cade Amell passed for 119 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another.

Teammate Courtlyn Brunson rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns of his own. Also, he caught two TD passes and returned one for a score.

The Titans' Landen Newman and Logan Galloway each returned INTs as well. Trinity Collegiate (2-2) hosts Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Andrews 42

Carvers Bay 6

ANDREWS − The Bears fell to 0-3 and will travel to Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Latta 28

McBee 14

McBEE − The Vikings improved to 3-0 and will travel to Lee Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Panthers fell to 0-2 and will travel to East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Central 22

Buford 7

BISHOPVILLE − The Stallions improved to 2-1 and will host Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marion 34

Central 7

PAGELAND − The Swamp Foxes improved to 3-0 and will host Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lewisville 58

Chesterfield 0

CHESTERFIELD − The Rams fell to 1-1 and will travel to Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Scotland (N.C.) 49

Marlboro County 20

BENNETTSVILLE − The Bulldogs fell to 1-1 and will travel to Oceanside Collegiate at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Pee Dee Academy 28

Carolina Academy 7

MULLINS − Pee Dee’s Miles Trussell rushed for two touchdowns and passed for one to Hunter Miller.

Teammate Slate Lewis rushed for a score of his own.

Carolina Academy’s Preston Parkhurst rushed for a touchdown.

Wilson Hall 31

Laurence Manning 28

SUMTER − Laurence Manning’s Bryson Smith rushed for two touchdowns.

Teammate Thomas Sumpter rushed for a touchdown and Josiah Brunson caught a TD pass.

The Swampcats fell to 2-1 and will host Hammond at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Clarendon Hall 12

Dillon Christian 9

DILLON − The Warriors fell to 1-2 and will travel to Lee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Patrick Henry 41

Lee Academy 27

ESTILL − The Cavaliers fell to 1-1 and will host Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.