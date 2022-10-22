FRIDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU volleyball loses to Converse in five sets

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – A late fourth-set run helped visiting Francis Marion University level the match at two sets apiece, but the Patriots fell short in the fifth set to Converse, losing 17-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-27, 15-11 Friday night in Conference Carolinas play.

Francis Marion drops to 12-10 overall and 7-6 in conference play, after the lone season match-up against Converse (7-16, 4-11).

The Patriots will finish their weekend road trip on Saturday (Oct. 22) when they take on Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, N.C., at 2 p.m.

Outside hitter Lexi Albright led the Patriots with 17 kills, while outside hitter Katie Kemp and middle blocker Caroline Lucas tallied 12 kills each. Setter Kaylee Gillespie recorded 42 assists, while Katie Floyd led the team with 19 digs.

Combined with their dig totals, Albright (13), Kemp (14), and Gillespie (12) all registered double-doubles. Lucas and Albright led the FMU defense with three blocks apiece.

Anna Rabon led the Valkyries with 12 kills and 20 digs.

Two Valkyrie errors and a kill by Lucas helped Francis Marion create separation midway through the first set, ultimately providing a spark to win the set on a 7-2 run. Converse sought revenge in the following sets, ending set No. 2 with a 13-5 run and never trailing in the third set.

Two lead changes led to the Valkyries building a 16-10 advantage in set No.4, before the Patriots stormed back with a 13-7 run to tie the game at 23 apiece. Francis Marion was able to win 27-25 and keep their chances alive.

Francis Marion and Converse traded points in the fifth set before an attack error by the Valkyries gave the Patriots an 8-7 advantage while switching sides. With the set tied at 10-10 a timeout by Converse helped change momentum, outscoring Francis Marion 5-1 to defend home court.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coker's Kabo

to play in

all-star game

GENEVA, N.Y. - Coker University senior forward Britt Kabo has been selected to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division II Senior Game.

The senior game selections were nominated by their member coaches and chosen based on their career accomplishments. The game is set to be played on Friday, Dec. 2 at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton, Wash.

Kabo was one of two South Atlantic Conference field hockey players to be selected to the game. For the season, Kabo has played in six games registering two goals and three assists for seven points.