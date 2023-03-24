BELMONT, N.C. -- Francis Marion University could not complete the late rally in the top of the ninth as they fell to Belmont Abbey College 8-6, Friday evening in Conference Carolinas baseball action.

Francis Marion (13-18, 7-9) will return to Abbey Yard tomorrow, Saturday (March 25) to complete the series with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

Sophomore right-hander Robbie Jordan (2-3) was tagged with the loss on the hill tossing four innings and giving up four earned runs on eight hits. Junior reliever Danny Leo came in the fifth throwing three innings of work, giving up two earned runs on two hits, and fanning two Crusaders. Sophomore righty Josh Adams closed out the game, going one inning with no hits or runs allowed.

Sophomore first baseman Kollin Crepeau led the Patriots at the plate with three hits, while both junior outfielder Zack Summerville and junior shortstop Blake Falor picked up two hits. Falor led with two runs batted in, while four other Patriots picked up one RBI.

Freshmen third baseman Charlie Bussey III, along with both senior right fielder Will Hardee and senior catcher Isaac Schuck, had one hit at the dish.

The late rally began in the top of the ninth with FMU trailing 8-5. Crepeau created a bases-loaded situation with a single through the right side. Representing the go-ahead run at the plate, graduate student Tanner Wakefield scored one Patriot off a sacrifice fly. The Crusaders would stop the rally with a groundout.

The Patriots started the engine early in the top of the first inning after Hardee cracked a double into right centerfield, but freshmen second baseman Peyton Starkey was tagged out at the plate trying to score. Crepeau penciled an RBI single into left field scoring Hardee to lead 1-0.

Belmont Abbey answered with a bases-loaded single through the right side in the second tying the score at 1-1. The Crusaders followed up in the third with a two-run homer down the right-field line to stretch the advantage to 3-1.

FMU grabbed two base runners to begin the fourth after two walks with one out. Schuck lined an RBI-single up the middle to score one shrinking the margin to 3-2. Bussey III would give the Patriots a bases-loaded situation again after another walk, then Falor squeaked a single through the right side to score two and FMU reclaimed the lead at 4-3.

The Crusaders responded in the fourth, first tying the score at 4-4 on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly. BAC then scored two more in the frame, one after a throwing error and another on an RBI-single through the right side to lead 6-4.

Two singles with no outs in the seventh gave Francis Marion an opportunity to tie the game. Sophomore outfielder Caleb Oakley came in to pinch hit and knocked down a sacrifice bunt to move up the two Patriots. Falor then scored to cut the Crusader lead to one at 6-5 after Hardee reached on a fielding error.

The Crusaders added two insurance runs with a two-run double to extend the lead to 8-5.

Junior right-hander Myles Hedgecock (2-0) picked up the win, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings with one hit allowed, while junior closer Jake Craddock secured his second save for the Crusaders (20-9, 7-9).

SOFTBALL

King 10-9

FMU 2-4

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- In a rematch of last year’s Conference Carolinas Tournament championship game, King University swept two games from Francis Marion University, winning 10-2 and 9-4 on Friday afternoon (Mar. 24) in softball action.

Francis Marion (25-7, 5-3) will continue its weekend road trip with a doubleheader at Lees-McRae College on Saturday at 1 p.m. (PLEASE note the start time has been pushed back an hour from noon to 1 p.m. because of weather concerns).

In Friday’s opener, FMU freshman righty Jenna Walling (13-2) suffered just her second loss as a collegiate player as she allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits with four strikeouts in three innings. Freshman right-hander Jordan Rivera recorded the final five outs.

Junior shortstop Makayla Cuthbertson led FMU at the plate with a pair of hits, a run scored, and an RBI. Freshman third baseman Madalyn White went 1-for-2 and extended her streak of safely reaching base to 31 games, a streak that would end in the second game of the twinbill.

Francis Marion took a 1-0 lead in the first when Cuthbertson singled, went to second on a sacrifice bunt, stole third, and crossed home on an RBI-ground out by senior left fielder Danielle Karacson.

King (17-12, 5-1) responded immediately with three runs in the bottom of the inning and then plated three more in the third. Trailing 7-1 in the fifth, FMU got a run back when Cuthbertson singled home junior right fielder Katie Smith.

Madison Walter (5-3) registered the game-one win for King. She fanned five and did not walk a batter. King was voted as the preseason co-favorite to win the 2023 crown.

In the second contest, FMU took advantage of a King throwing error to plate an unearned run in the second frame. Senior designated player Savana Rosson reached on the miscue, and her pinch runner, freshman Anderson Thrower, later scored on a two-out RBI single to left centerfield by graduate student catcher Reagan Glanz.

The margin doubled to 2-0 in the fourth as senior first baseman Taylor Watson led off with a double. One out later, senior second baseman Megan Matsil drilled a run-scoring single back up the middle to plate pinch runner Jayla King.

King responded immediately with six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Right fielder Haylee Dye led off with a solo homer to left center. A sacrifice fly would knot the score, before the go-ahead run scored on a two-out error by the Patriots, and second baseman Lauren Lawson capped the inning with a three-run homer.

A solo home run by Watford in the sixth, her seventh long ball of the year, trimmed the margin to 6-3, but King tallied three in the bottom of the inning to go up 9-3. A two-out RBI-single by Karacson in the seventh accounted for the final FMU run.

Watford finished the second contest with three hits and a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, while Karacson and Matsil both recorded two hits.

Senior righty Rachel Davis (11-5) was the hard-luck loser as five of the nine runs scored on her were unearned. She struck out two and did not issue a walk.

Senior right-hander Nikole Counts (1-6) was the winning pitcher as she recorded a complete game.

MEN'S TENNIS

Francis Marion 4

Belmont Abbey 3

FLORENCE -- Led by juniors Liam Day and Leonel Gonzalez, 45th-ranked Francis Marion University earned a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Belmont Abbey College, Friday afternoon (Mar. 24) in Conference Carolinas men’s tennis play.

Francis Marion improves to 8-5 overall with its fifth-straight win, and becomes the first conference team to reach 3-0 in league play. The Patriots will return to the Kassab Courts on Saturday to host Converse University at noon.

After the Crusaders (11-15, 1-1) claimed a 6-3 win at No.3 doubles, Francis Marion rallied to pick up tiebreaker victories at the other two positions. Sophomores Martin Barbera and Luis Lopez Sarasa won 7-6 (7-4) at the No.2 spot, and Day and Gonzalez followed with a 7-6 (7-4) win at the No.1 rung to claim the doubles point and a 1-0 lead. Day and Gonzalez, ranked 50th in the most recent Division II doubles rankings, improve to 9-2 this season with their ninth consecutive win.

In singles action, Barbera won 6-4, 6-3 at No.2 and Day earned a 6-4, 6-2 decision at No.1 to quickly push FMU ahead 3-0. Both improve to 11-2 this season, and have won nine of their last 10 singles contests.

However, Belmont Abbey won in straight-sets at No.5 and then in a third-set tiebreaker at No.3 singles to close the margin to 3-2.

Gonzalez clinched the win for FMU with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 win at No.4 singles.

The Crusaders won the final singles match (No.6) to account for the final score. Belmont Abbey won the 2022 regular-season title with a perfect 10-0 mark, and were picked to repeat as champions according to the preseason coaches’ poll.

Coker 6

Emory & Henry 1

EMORY, Va. -- The Cobras dominated in doubles as they won two out of the three matchups. Andy Huynh and Tom Lamers started it up for the Cobras grabbing the win against their opponents (6-2). Torben Brinkmann and Bernardo Peralta took the win in the third court taking down the competition (6-4).

Huynh took the win in singles after battling the Wasp's number one and winning after three sets (6-2), (2-6), and (7-5). Lamers dropped his first set but pulled it together and dominated his last two sets (6-0) and (6-1). Samuel Winter won his set (6-1) and (6-0). Brinkmann also swept his competition (6-1) and (6-2). Peralta finished it off for the team winning his set (6-2) and (6-1).

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Belmont Abbey 5

Francis Marion 2

FLORENCE -- Despite sweeping all three doubles matches to take an early 1-0 advantage, Francis Marion University fell to 47th-ranked Belmont Abbey College 5-2, Friday afternoon (Mar. 24) in Conference Carolinas women’s tennis action.

Francis Marion (5-7, 0-3) will look to rebound on Saturday when the Patriots host Converse University at noon on the Kassab Courts.

In doubles play, freshman Chelsea Seidewitz and junior Julie Martincova won 6-3 at the No.1 position and sophomore Sophia Hansen and junior Julia Pinto were victorious 6-4 at the No.3 spot. Senior Gabriel Karatantcheva and sophomore Kim Venghaus closed out the sweep with a come-from-behind 7-6 (7-4) win at No.2 doubles.

As singles play commenced, Karatantcheva quickly upped the margin to 2-0 as her opponent retired at the No.1 position with the FMU senior ahead 4-1 in the opening set.

However, the Crusaders (11-5, 2-0) would take the remaining five singles contests, including a marathon three-set decision at the No.2 rung.

Coker 5

Emory & Henry 2

EMORY, Va. -- Coker's Angelina Krieg and Jessica Binzari head the storm for Coker winning their match (7-5). Sydnee Foster and Tamara Macias kept it rolling for the team winning their match (6-2). Caroline Myers and Olivia Drake finished the doubles taking down their opponents (6-4).

Binzari looked to bounce back from her first loss of the season in singles as she cruised to victory in two sets (6-2) and (6-3). Krieg took her opponent down in two hard-fought close sets 6-5) and (7-5). Myers looked great in her set (7-5) and (6-0). Foster looked clean as she took the match (6-2) in both sets.