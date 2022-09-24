FRIDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dillon defeats Marlboro County to stay perfect

Dillon 39

Marlboro County 14

DILLON, S.C. - Chris McCulluim scored three touchdowns to lead Dillon. Teammates Amir Boston, Ty Martin and Jamarion Fling each added rushing scores of their own.

The Wildcats outscored Marlboro County 39-0 after trailing 14-0 in the first quarter. Bulldogs QB Timoun Byrd passed for two touchdowns and threw for 156 yards in the first half.

Dillon improves to 5-0 and will travel to Loris at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marlboro County falls to 3-2 and will travel to Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Legion Collegiate 38

Trinity Collegiate 22

DARLINGTON -- Trinity Collegiate’s Brycen Scott had three receptions for 107 yards.

Teammate Tre Leonard rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans fell to 2-3, 1-1 SCISA Class 4A and will host Porter Gaud at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Florence Christian 35

John Paul II 16

RIDGELAND -- Florence Christian’s Juels Huntley rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns. He also added two two-point conversion and made two interceptions.

Teammate Gabe McLaughlin rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles improved to 3-3, 1-0 SCISA Class 3A and will host Hilton Head Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Pee Dee Academy 40

Hilton Head Prep 14

HILTON HEAD ISLAND -- Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 248 yards and four touchdowns.

Teammates Colby Sinclair, Colby Richardson, Miles Trussell and Landon Nobles each caught touchdown passes.

The Golden Eagles improved to 4-1, 1-0 SCISA Class 3A and will host Pinewood Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Camden 55

Lake City 14

LAKE CITY -- Lake City’s Dallas Davis and Jeffery McFadden each scored touchdowns.

The Panthers fell to 3-3 and 0-1 Region 6-3A and will travel to Crestwood at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Carolina Academy 14

The King’s Academy 6

FLORENCE- Carolina Academy’s Blake Moore rushed for two touchdowns.

The King’s Academy’s Trey Miles caught a 38-yard pass from Garrison Fields for the Lions' only score.

The Lions fell to 1-4, 1-0 SCISA 2-A and will host Patrick Henry Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Bobcats improved to 2-3, 0-1 SCISA 2-2A and will host Spartanburg Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Latta 43

Cheraw 34

LATTA -- Latta’s Jamarion Jones rushed for three touchdowns, and Justin Stutler added two scores of his own.

Cheraw’s Zay Brown had a rushing touchdown. Brave teammates Kevion Ford and Dwight Harrington added rushing touchdowns,and Cam McClendon added a kickoff return for a score.

The Vikings improved to 4-2 and will host Lamar at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Cheraw fell to 1-4 and will travel to Andrew Jackson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Kingstree 22

Lamar 14

KINGSTREE -- Kingstree’s Ja’Shaun Doresy passed for 192 yards and a touchdown. He then rushed for another.

Teammates Nick Brown and Amond Meyers added touchdowns.

Lamar’s Tyler McManus passed for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

The Blazers improved to 3-3 and will travel to Marion at 7:30 p.m. on October 7.

The Silver Foxes fell to 3-3 and will travel to Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Loris 18

Lake View 6

LORIS -- Kason Herlong’s TD pass to Trey Page was the Wild Gators' only score.

Lake View fell to 4-2 and will travel to Green Sea Floyds at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Myrtle Beach 46

Marion 28

MYRTLE BEACH -- Marion’s Roderick McRae rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate Gabriel Cusack passed for 118.

The Swamp Foxes fell to 4-2 and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Carvers Bay 46

Mullins 6

MULLINS -- Mullins’ Syree Livingston passed for 90 yards and a touchdown. Auctioneers teammate Dorian Smith had two catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Mullins falls to 1-5 and will travel to Lee Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Carvers Bay improves to 3-3 and will travel to Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Manning 44

Baptist Hill 18

MANNING -- Manning’s Justin Daniels had three rushing touchdowns.

Teammate Jalen Cord had two rushing touchdowns, and Justin Green scored one of his own.

Manning improves to 4-1 and will travel to Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Chesterfield 70

McBee 44

McBEE -- Chesterfield’s Jayden Little scored three rushing touchdowns and caught two others. He even passed for another score. Teammate Kaegan Chambers passed for three scores and rushed for another.

The Rams improved to 2-2 and will travel to North Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

McBee fell to 3-3 and will travel to Whitmire at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

C.A. Johnson 61

Hemingway 6

COLUMBIA - The Tigers fell to 0-6 and will travel to East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Central 12

Scott’s Branch 8

SUMMERTON -- The Stallions improve to 2-3 and will host Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Williamsburg Academy 42

Northside Christian 13

KINGSTREE -- Williamsburg Academy’s Conrad Balder passed for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate Teague Ward rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown. The Stallions improved to 4-0 and will travel to Lee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Academy 60

Cross School 34

BISHOPVILLE -- The Cavaliers improve to 5-0, 1-0 SCISA 2-A and will host Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dorchester Academy 44

Dillon Christian 22

DILLON -- Dillon Christian fell to 0-5, 0-1 SCISA 2-A and will travel to Thomas Heyward at 7:30 p.m. Friday.