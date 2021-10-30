FRIDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lake View Football wins Region 5-A title

CHERAW, S.C. -- Cheraw’s Zay Brown rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Braves to the Region 4-2A title.

Teammate Damarion McCaskill rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown. Chesterfield’s Kevin Diggs passed and rushed for scores of his own.

The Braves improved to 6-3, 4-1 Region 4-2A and will host Latta in the Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Rams fell to 6-2, 4-1 Region 4-2A and will host an undetermined opponent in the Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Johnsonville 42

Latta 27

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Johnsonville’s Malik Shippy passed for six touchdowns.

The Flashes improved to 4-3 overall, 2-2 Region 5-A and will travel to Branchville in the Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Latta fell to 1-8, 1-4 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Cheraw in Class 2A state playoffs.

C.E. Murray 40

East Clarendon 7