FRIDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lake View Football wins Region 5-A title

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — D.J. Bethea passed for 224 yards and four touchdowns to lead Lake View to a 36-14 win over Green Sea Floyds for the Region 5-A championship Friday.
Teammate Trey Page had 168 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Treyvon Bellmon rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown.
GSF;0;0;6;8—14
LV;6;8;14;8—36
FIRST QUARTER
LV- Trey Page 85 pass from D.J. Bethea (run failed).
SECOND QUARTER
LV- Shaheed Dawkins 26 pass from Bethea (Bethea run).
THIRD QUARTER
LV- Treyvon Bellmon 46 run (Bethea run).
GSF- Colby Throndyke 2 run (kick failed).
LV- Page 68 pass from Bethea (run failed).
FOURTH QUARTER
LV- Page 14 pass from Bethea (Bellmon run).
GSF- Kaden Watson 2 run (Pass good).
STATS
PASSING:LV: D.J. Bethea 9-13-224-4.
RECEIVING: LV: Trey Page 4-168; Shaheed Dawkins 5-56.
RUSHING: LV: Treyvon Bellmon 19-181.
RECORD: LV 8-2, 3-1 Region 5-A.
NEXT GAME: LV will host Estill in Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hannah-Pamplico 30
Timmonsville 14
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -– Zander Poston threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Raiders clinched the No. 4 playoff seed from Region 5-A.
Josh McNeil, James Davis and Cyrus Ellison were all on the receiving end of TD passes, with Davis’ coming on a 64-yard bomb.
For the Whirlwinds, Ralph Boston scored on a 65-yard run, and quarterback Tremel Echols punched in another TD run from 1 yard out.
Lorenzo Zimmerman and Zechariah Nobles also came away with interceptions for Timmonsville – the first two thrown by Poston this season.
HP;8;16;6;0--30
T;0;8;0;6--14
FIRST QUARTER
HP – Josh McNeil 30 pass from Zander Poston (Keenan Kelly run), 7:02.
SECOND QUARTER
T – Ralph Boston 65 run (Tremel Echols run), 8:27.
HP – James Davis 64 pass from Poston (Poston run), 6:36.
HP – Cyrus Ellison 6 pass from Poston (Floyd Eaddy run), :34.
THIRD QUARTER
HP – Poston 1 run (Pass failed), 7:24.
FOURTH QUARTER
T – Echols 1 run (Run failed), 6:33.
Hartsville 68
Darlington 0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville’s Carmello McDaniel rushed for three touchdowns. Teammate J’Shawn Anderson rushed for two of his own.
D;0;0;0;0—0
H;7;27;21;14—68
RECORD: H 4-5, 4-2 Region 6-4A.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will host Airport in Class 4A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lamar 34
Scott’s Branch 20
SUMMERTON, S.C. – Lamar’s Patrick Anderson rushed for 139 yards and four touchdowns.
Lamar improves to 6-3 overall, 4-0 Region 2-A and will host an undetermined in the Class A playoffs.
Marlboro County 42
Allendale-Fairfax 0
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County’s Timoun Byrd had two rushing touchdowns and passed for two more.
Teammate Quatrice Bostic had two receiving touchdowns. The Bulldogs end the season at 3-6,1-4 Region 6-3A.
Dillon 35
Manning 6
MANNING, S.C. – Dillon’s Jack Grider had two passing two touchdowns.
Teammate Ejan Green added two rushing touchdowns.
Dillon improves to 6-0 overall, 4-0 Region 7-3A and will host Gilbert in Friday's first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Cheraw 28
Chesterfield 20
CHERAW, S.C. -- Cheraw’s Zay Brown rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Braves to the Region 4-2A title.
Teammate Damarion McCaskill rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown. Chesterfield’s Kevin Diggs passed and rushed for scores of his own.
The Braves improved to 6-3, 4-1 Region 4-2A and will host Latta in the Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Rams fell to 6-2, 4-1 Region 4-2A and will host an undetermined opponent in the Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Johnsonville 42
Latta 27
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Johnsonville’s Malik Shippy passed for six touchdowns.
The Flashes improved to 4-3 overall, 2-2 Region 5-A and will travel to Branchville in the Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Latta fell to 1-8, 1-4 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Cheraw in Class 2A state playoffs.
C.E. Murray 40
East Clarendon 7
TURBEVILLE, S.C. -- C.E. Murray’s Malachi Rhodes and Tyree Prunes each had two rushing touchdowns as the War Eagles clinched the Region 4-A title.
Teammates Ahmond Myers and Quentarius Grant each added rushing touchdowns.
East Clarendon’s Kyler Odom had a rushing touchdown. The War Eagles improved to 4-2, 3-1 in Region 4-A and will host Cross in the Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Wolverines fell to 2-6, 2-2 Region 4-A and will travel to Whale Branch in the Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carvers Bay 39
Andrews 18
ANDREWS, S.C. – Carvers Bay’s Tyshaun Grice rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate K.C. Brockington passed for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bears improved to 4-2, 3-1 region 4-A and will host St. John’s in Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
C.A. Johnson 38
McBee 19
COLUMBIA, S.C. – McBee’s Evan Talbert and Trevor Trull each had rushing touchdowns.
The Panthers fell to 2-5, 2-2 Region 2-A and will host Ware Shoals in the Class A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Trinity Collegiate 36
Cardinal Newman 27
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate’s Reggion Bennett rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns, and added a receiving touchdown.
Teammate Tre McLeod added 89 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
The Titans improved to 9-1, 4-0 SCISA 2-3A and will host Ben Lippen in the SCISA Class 3A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Laurence Manning 28
Wilson Hall 21
SUMTER, S.C. – Laurence Manning’s Tyler June rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown, and passed for 115 and two more scores.
Teammate Brandon King caught two touchdown passes, and Jackson Brown added a rushing touchdown of his own.
The Swampcats improved to 5-4, 3-2 SCISA 2-3A and will travel to Augusta Christian in the SCISA Class 3A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pee Dee Academy 42
Carolina Academy 0
MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Acdemy’s Drew Singletary had two receiving touchdowns and scored two other TDs on special teams.
Teammate Hudosn Spivey passed for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
The Eagles improved to 8-1, 3-1 SCISA 2-2A and will host John Paul II in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carolina Academy fell to 3-7, 1-3 in SCISA 2-2A and will travel to Hilton Head Christian in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Williamsburg Academy 39
Spartanburg Christian 14
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Williamsburg Academy's Conrad Balder made three touchdown passes to Joe Kellahan.
Teammate Caleb Kline had two rushing touchdowns of his own. The Stallions improved to 8-0, 4-0 SCISA 2-2A and will host Hilton Head Prep in SCISA Class 2A state playoffs.
Dillon Christian 44
The King’s Academy 6
FLORENCE, S.C. – Dillon Christian’s Dominic Blue rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Trey Pelt passed for 121 yards and a touchdown of his own. The King’s Academy’s Lucas Fields had a rushing touchdown.
The Warriors improved to 2-7, 1-4 SCISA 2-A and will travel to Thomas Heyward in the SCISA Class A playoffs.