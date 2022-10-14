FRIDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL: South Football stays perfect with a win over Myrtle Beach

South Florence 56

Myrtle Beach 21

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- LaNorris Sellers passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another to lead No. 1 South Florence to a 56-21 win over Myrtle Beach on Friday night.

Teammate Shikeem Shilow rushed for two touchdowns, and Evin Singletary caught three of Sellers' TD passes.

The Bruins improve to 8-0 overall, 3-0 Region 6-4A and will travel to North Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hartsville 49

North Myrtle Beach 0

HARTSVILLE -- Hartsville’s J’Shawn Anderson rushed for two touchdowns and caught another.

Red Fox QB McKendrie Douglas passed and rushed for touchdowns, and Carmello McDaniel also reached the end zone.

The Red Foxes improve to 5-3 overall, 2-1 Region 6-4A and will travel to West Florence at 7 p.m. Friday.

Dillon 43

Manning 20

DILLON -- Dillon’s Ty Martin rushed for three touchdowns, and Jamarion Fling ran for another. Manning’s Justin Daniels, meanwhile, passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another.

The Wildcats improved to 8-0 overall, 3-0 Region 7-3A and travel to Waccamaw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Monarchs fell to 6-2, 2-1 Region 7-3A and will host Loris at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lakewood 50

Marlboro County 22

SUMTER -- The Bulldogs fell to 4-4 overall, 1-1 Region 6-3A and will host Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Crestwood 41

Darlington 7

SUMTER -- Darlington’s Jamari Wineglass scored the Falcons' lone touchdown.

The Falcons fell to 0-7, 0-3 and will host Lakewood at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

North Central 32

Cheraw 23

KERSHAW -- Cheraw’s Zay Brown had two rushing touchdowns.

The Braves fell to 2-6 overall, 1-2 Region 5-2A and will host Buford at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Buford 42

Chesterfield 35

LANCASTER -- Chesterfield’s Keagan Chambers passed for two touchdowns, and the Golden Rams returned three kicks for scores.

The Golden Rams fell to 3-4 overall, 1-2 Region 5-2A and will host Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marion 56

Lee Central 6

BISHOPVILLE -- Marion’s Gabriel Cusack passed for 220 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 28 yards and two more scores.

Teammate Roderick McRae had 169 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

The Swamp Foxes improve to 7-2 overall, 3-0 Region 8-2A and will travel to Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28.

Andrews 42

Kingstree 14

ANDREWS - Kingstree’s Amod Myers and Tyleek Dukes rushed for scores.

The Blazers fell to 3-5 overall, 0-2 Region 8-2A and will host Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

C.A. Johnson 32

McBee 26

McBEE -- The Panthers fell to 3-5 overall, 0-2 Region 2-A and will travel to Great Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Johnsonville 15

East Clarendon 7

TURBEVILLE -- Johnsonville’s Daquan Burroughs rushed for a touchdown and two-point conversion.

Teammate Travis Wilson returned a fumble for a score.

The Flashes improved to 8-0 overall, 3-0 Region 5-A and will play Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. East Clarendon fell to 1-6, 1-1 and travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Carvers Bay 15

Scott’s Branch 6

SUMMERTON -- The Bears improve to 5-4 overall, 2-1 Region 5-A and will host East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lake View 26

Latta 6

LAKE VIEW - Lake View’s Shaheed Dawkins rushed for two touchdowns.

The Wild Gators' Trey Page rushed for a touchdown, and Marvin Gordon ran for another.

Latta’s Trey Page, meanwhile, rushed for the Vikings' lone score.

The Wild Gators improved to 6-2 overall, 3-0 Region 6-A and will travel to Lamar at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Vikings fell to 5-4, 1-2 and will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. Oct.28

Laurence Manning 26

Augusta Christian 19

MANNING -- Laurence Manning’s Tyler June passed for two touchdowns.

The Swampcats improved to 6-2 overall, 4-1 SCISA Class 4A and will host Orangeburg Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hammond 54

Trinity Collegiate 7

DARLINGTON -- Trinity Collegiate’s Courtlyn Brunson scored the Titans' only touchdown.

The Titans fell to 3-6 overall, 2-3 SCISA Class 4A and travel next to Hilton Head Prep at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Wilson Hall 21

Florence Christian 20

FLORENCE - Florence Christian’s Juels Huntley rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate Juw-el Huntley added 71 on the ground and a touchdown of his own.

The Eagles fell to 4-4 overall, 2-1 SCISA Class 3A and will travel to First Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Pee Dee Academy 26

Hilton Head Christian 22

MULLINS -- Pee Dee Academy's Hudson Spivey passed for 182 yards, surpassing 7,500 for his career. For Friday's game, he passed for a score and ran for two others.

Coleby Sinclair rushed for a touchdown and Coleby Richrdson caught a touchdown pass.

The past two seasons HHCA ended the Golden Eagles' playoff runs.

Pee Dee Academy improves to 7-1 overall, 4-0 SCISA Class 3A and will travel to Northwood Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Williamsburg Academy 54

Orangeburg Prep 27

ORANGEBURG -- The Stallions' Conrad Balder passed for 92 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a score. On top of that, he returned an interception and fumble for TDs.

Teammates= Teague Ward rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown, and Camden Moore finished with 77 rushing yards and two scores.

The Stallions improve to 7-0 and will travel to Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Andrew Jackson Academy 20

Dillon Christian 14

DILLON - The Warriors fell to 0-7 overall, 0-2 SCISA Class 2-A and will travel to Conway Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Academy 43

Conway Christian 14

BISHOPVILLE -- The Cavs improve to 7-0, 3-0 SCISA 2-A. They travel next to Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Colleton Prep 22

Carolina Academy 0

WALTERBORO -- The Bobcats fell to 2-6 and will host Lee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Calhoun Academy 42

The King’s Academy 13

ST. MATTHEWS - The Lions fell to 2-5 overall, 2-1 SCISA 2-A and will host Cross Schools at 7:30 p.m. Friday.