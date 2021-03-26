FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Pee Dee All-Star Game is April 3

The second Pee Dee All-Star Basketball game is April 3 at Wilson High School. The first of our games is at 2 p.m. Two games will be between the area's top juniors and seniors, and there are also two senior showcase games.
For more information on tickets, please call (843) 580-4690. Rosters can be found at www.peedeeallstargame.com.
SOFTBALL
Darlington 13
Myrtle Beach 0 (5)
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Naya Jones went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI.
Teammate Madie Andrews went 2 for 4 with three RBI.
MB 000;00—0;2;4
D 324;4X—13;11;1
WP — Madie Andrews ( 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 14 K). LP — Madison Needle ( 4 IP, 11 H, 13 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — D; Naya Jones 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Katelyn Church 1-3, 2B,1 RBI; Andrews 2-4, 3 RBI; Amber Rogers 1-4, 2B; Savannah Evans 1-3; Ashton Goodwin 2-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Kansas Cassidy 1-1, 1 RBI; Ashlee Windham 1-1, 1 RBI.
Marion 8
Andrews 6
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Maliyah Williams went 2 for 3 with triple and two RBI.
Teammate Hallie LeBiedz went 2 for 2 with a double.
A 110;022;0—6;7;2
M 200;105;X—8;6;2
WP — Hallie LaBiedz ( 7 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). LP — Faith Callaway ( 2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS — M; Hallie Lebiedz 2-2, 2B; Anna Grace Page 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Maliyah Williams 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Ava Gainey 1-3, 1 RBI.
Johnsonville 10
Hannah-Pamplico 9
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Olivia Powell went 2 for 4 with two home run and five RBI.
Teammate Sophie Thompson went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Hannah-Pamplico’s Jordyn Hudson 2 for 4 with three RBI.
Teammate A.C. Stone went 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI.
H-P;200;000;7—9;10;5
J;405;010;x—10;10;1
WP — Hannah Graham ( 7 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 6 K). LP — Izzy Davis ( 2 2/3 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS — HP; A.C.Stone 1-3, 3B, 1 RBI; Jaden Lee 2-5; Riley Calcutt 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Jordyn Hudson 2-4, 3 RBI; Chloe Cooper 2-3, 1 RBI; Claire Nettles 1-4, 1 RBI; Payton Poston 1-2. J; Sophie Thompson 2-4, 1 RBI; Laney Evans 1-3; Olivia Powell 2-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI; Brianna Williams 2-4; Elli Dennis 2-4.
Lake View 14
Green Sea Floyds 3 (5)
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Lake View’s Hollie Scott went 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBI.
Teammate Raven Locklear went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
LV;044;06—14;14;0
GSF;300;02—3;5;5
WP — Raven Locklear ( 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS — LV; Hollie Scott 2-2, HR, 2 RBI; Baylee Miller 2-2; Locklear 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Zandasia Miller 2-3, 1 RBI.
Wilson Hall 14
Florence Christian 4 (5)
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson Hall defeated Florence Christian 14-4 in softball.
Pee Dee Academy 11
Dillon Christian 0 (5)
DILLON, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy defeated Dillon Christian 11-0 in softball.
Lamar 20-21
Timmonsville 0-0
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Heidi Anderson went 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBI in Game 1.
Teammate Maddie Doriety went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
In Game 2, Lamar’s Tatum Weaver 3 for 3 with home run, double and five RBI. Teammate Emily Cribb went 1 for 1 with triple and two RBI.
GAME 1
T;000—0;0;7
L;(12)8x—20;5;1
WP — Tatum Weaver( 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). LP — Turner ( 1/3 IP, 0 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 7 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — L; Weaver 1-1, 1 RBI; Heidi Anderson 2-2, HR, 2 RBI; Maddie Doriety 2-2, 2B, 1 RBI.
GAME 2
T;000—0;0;9
L;21x —21;11;0
WP — Tatum Weaver ( 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). LP — Ward ( 0 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — L; Emily Copeland 2-2, 1 RBI; Tatum Weaver 3-3, 2B, HR, 5 RBI; Kelly Anderson 2-2, 2B, 3B, 1 RBI; Maddie Doriety 1-2, 1 RBI; Emily Cribb 1-1, 3B, 2 RBI; Lauren Godbolt 1-2, 3B, 1 RBI.
BASEBALL
Hartsville 1
North Myrtle Beach 0 (8)
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Cam Cannarella's sacrifice fly scored Jackson Moore to give Hartsville the win.
Collin Reason had the Red Foxes' only hit of the game.
Green Sea Floyds 6
Lake View 3
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Lake View’s Luke King 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Teammate Marquise Johnson went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
LV;000;210;0—3;9;3
GSF 002;103;x—6;13;2
WP — Dalton Stroud ( 6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). LP — Carter ( 1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — LV; Carter 2-4, 2B; Braxton Dimery 3-3; Luke King 2-3, 2B 1 RBI; Marquise Johnson 1-3, 1 RBI; Micheal McInnis 1-3.
Marion 11
Andrews 3
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Don Britt went 3 for 3 with an RBI.
A;000;002;1—3;5;3
M;114;212;X—11;10;0
WP — Tre Johnson ( 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 K).
LEADING HITTERS —M; Don Britt 3-3, 1 RBI; Qua’Liek Crawford 1-1; Jamiere Legette 1-4, 1 RBI; Kyheim Bethea 2-2; Gabe Cusack 1-4, 1 RBI; K.J. Hughes 1-3.
Lamar 6-13
Timmonsville 5-2
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Kendall Windham went 1 for 1 and three RBI in Game 1. Teammate Gavin Windham went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
In Game 2, Jayzon Parnell went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBI.
GAME 1
T;000;05—5;4;1
L;310;11—6;4;3
WP — Hunter Watford ( 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). LP — Marquez Kennedy ( 4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 8 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — L; Xavier Jackson 1-1; Hunter Watford 1-2, 1 RBI; Kendall Windham 1-1, 3 RBI; Gavin Windham 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI. T; Tremel Echols 1-3; DeAndre Samuel 1-3; Jaheim Green 1-2; DeAngleo Eaddy 1-1.
GAME 2
L;823—13;7;2
T;200—2;2;4
WP — Gavin Windham ( 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP — Devine Brown ( 0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS — L; Hunter Watford 1-3, 1 RBI; Kendall Windham 1-3, 1 RBI; Montavis Dolford 1-2, 2 RBI; Jayzon Parnell 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI; Caleb Bixler 1-2; Caleb Poole 1-3, 1 RBI. T; Marquez Kennedy 1-2; Brown 1-2.
Trinity Collegiate 5
Wilson Hall 1
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Kameron Rheuark went 1 for 3 with two RBI.
Teammate Jacob Adams went 1 for 1 with an RBI.
WH;001;000;0—1;3;1
TCS;002;300;X—5;4;0
WP — Tanner Hall ( 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K). LP — Britton Beasley ( 3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS — TCS; Cam Jordan 1-4; Jacob Adams 1-1, 1 RBI; Dalton Moody 1-2; Kameron Rheuark 1-3, 2 RBI.
Pee Dee Academy 9
Dillon Christian 5
DILLON, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Colby Sinclair went 1 for 4 with three RBI.
Teammate Lane Caldwell went 1 for 2 with two RBI.
Dillon Christian’s Cooper Lane went 2 for 4 with three RBI.
PDA;050;310;0—9;7;1
DCS;200;012;0—5;8;3
WP — Cam Weston (4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP — Colby Thorndyke ( 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — PDA; Colton Caulder 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Colby Sinclair 1-4, 3 RBI; Caleb Oakley 1-3; Reyn Watson 2-3, 1 RBI; Gabe Estes 1-4; Lane Caldwell 1-2, 2 RBI. DCS; Cooper Lane 2-4, 3 RBI; Jakob Gerald 2-2, HR, 2 RBI; Jacob Conner 2-4;Ethan Brewington 1-3.
East Clarendon 15
Carvers Bay 0 (4)
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Kyler Odom went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBI. Teammate Hayden Powell went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
CB;000;0—0;0;1
EC;243;6—15;9;0
WP — Kyler Odom ( 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 9 K). LP — Alan Joye ( 1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS — EC; Grant Barrienau 1-2, 2 RBI; Odom 3-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI; Coleman Yates 1-1; Gage Brown 1-3; Blake Lee 1-2; Cade Cook 1-2, 1 RBI; Hayden Powell 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI.
Laurence Manning 5
Florence Christian 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Jackson Brown, Britton Morris, and Mickey Jordan each had a hit. Florence Christian’s Jayce McLaughlin 1 for 3 with an RBI.
LMA;020;002;1—5;3;0
FCS;000;000;1—1;4;6
WP — Jackson Campbell ( 6 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). LP — Robbie Jordan ( 6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS — LMA; Jackson Brown 1-4; Britton Morris 1-4; Mickey Jordan 1-2. FCS; Luke Hicks 1-3; Jackson Gray 1-3; Austin Howard 1-1; Jayce Mclaughlin 1-3, 1 RBI.
Lee Academy 8
Thomas Sumter 1
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Hunter Arledge went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
TSA;000;001;0—14;2
LA;033;200;X—8;11;0
WP — Jenkins McCullum ( 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K).
LEADING HITTERS — LA; Josh Kirven 1-3, 2B; Keaton Price 2-4, 2B; Drew Nix 2-2, 1 RBI; Parker Wilkes 1-3, 1 RBI; Hunter Arledge 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI;Logan Arrants 2-3.
Johnsonville 10
Hannah-Pamplico 9
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Jace Baxley went 2 for 3 with a triple and four RBI. Hannah-Pamplico’s Bazen Locklear went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
H-P;103;410;0—9;11;1
J;210;430;x—10;8;1
WP — Walker Gamble ( 3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). LP — Bazen Locklear ( 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — HP; Jamarcus Williams 1-3; Camren Jackson 2-4; Zander Poston 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Locklear 2-4, 2 RBI; Ty Daves 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Josh McNeil 1-4. J; Reid Baxley 2-3, 3B, 4 RBI; Jace Avant 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI.
Lakewood 9
Manning 5
MANNING, S.C. —Manning’s Landon Heaton went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
L;202;032;0—9;8;1
M;003;000;2—5;7;5
WP — Delaven ( 3 ⅓ IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). LP — Landon Heaton ( 4 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS — M; Najier Burgess 1-4, 2B; Landon Heaton 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Kai Simms 1-1, 2 RBI; Christian Broadway 1-2, 1 RBI; Christian Joye 1-3, 1 RBI; Bryce Stewart 1-4.
Maranatha 15
Sumter Christian 0 (5)
FLORENCE, S.C. — Maranatha’s Bradley Reel went 3 for 4 with seven RBI. Teammate Will McInville went 2 for 3.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Wilson 2
North Myrtle Beach 0
FLORENCE, S.C. —Wilson’s Lauren Nelson had a goal and an assist.
Teammate Maddie Nelson added a goal.
GOALS; W; Lauren Nelson, Maddie Nelson.
ASSISTS; W; L.Nelson, Kiersten Price.
SAVES; W; Bailey Mitchell 8.