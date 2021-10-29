 Skip to main content
FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls' tennis team's state playoff run ends
Friday's Prep Roundup

FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls' tennis team's state playoff run ends

FLORENCE, S.C. — James Island ended the South Florence girls' tennis team's season with a 4-2 win Friday in the Class 4A playoffs Friday.

Sarah Hayden McKenzie defeated Kaya McDonagh in No.5 singles 6-1, 6-2.

The Bruins ended the season at 13-2 and as Region 6-4A champions.

SINGLES

Ada Grace Brown (JI) def. Claire Nance 6-3, 6-4; Sophia Broomall (JI) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-2, 6-2; Val Echandy (SF) def. Emille Demostheness 7-6, 6-3; Sabrina Moore (JI) def. Sarah Hayden McKenzie 4-6, 6-3, 11-9; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Kaya McDonagh 6-1, 6-2.

DOUBLES

Lexi Strange/ Savannah Smith (JI) def. Morgan Brock/ Faith Miller 6-2, 6-1.

VOLLEYBALL

FCS volleyball's

Carter, Fore

gets region's

top honors

Florence Christian volleyball coach Denise Carter was named SCISA's Region 3-2A coach of the year. Caitlyn Fore is its player of the year.

Bradley Brown, Mary Margaret Sterling and Hilton Broach are all-region and were named to SCISA North/South All star game.

