FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: South Florence girls' tennis team's state playoff run ends

FLORENCE, S.C. — James Island ended the South Florence girls' tennis team's season with a 4-2 win Friday in the Class 4A playoffs Friday.
Sarah Hayden McKenzie defeated Kaya McDonagh in No.5 singles 6-1, 6-2.
The Bruins ended the season at 13-2 and as Region 6-4A champions.
SINGLES
Ada Grace Brown (JI) def. Claire Nance 6-3, 6-4; Sophia Broomall (JI) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-2, 6-2; Val Echandy (SF) def. Emille Demostheness 7-6, 6-3; Sabrina Moore (JI) def. Sarah Hayden McKenzie 4-6, 6-3, 11-9; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Kaya McDonagh 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Lexi Strange/ Savannah Smith (JI) def. Morgan Brock/ Faith Miller 6-2, 6-1.
VOLLEYBALL
FCS volleyball's
Carter, Fore
gets region's
top honors
Florence Christian volleyball coach Denise Carter was named SCISA's Region 3-2A coach of the year. Caitlyn Fore is its player of the year.