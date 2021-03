FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: West girls' soccer blanks Hartsville

SAVES: WF: Zach Way 3.

Wilson 12

Darlington 1

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s William Hinson finished with two goals and three assists. Teammate James Zhan added two goals and an assist of his own.

GOALS:W: William Hinson 2, James Zhan 2, Juan Lee, Jake Floyd, Sonner Ward, Luis Hernandez, Eli Chapman, David Soto.

ASSISTS: W: Hinson 3, Lee 2, Derrick Smith 2, THomas Wukela, Jerrian Williams, Zhan.

SAVES: W: OM Patel 2.

SOFTBALL

West Florence 8

Latta 4

LATTA, S.C. — West Florence’s Summer Holland went 2 for 4 with a triple, double and RBI.

Teammate Abby Gibbs went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Latta’s Jayla Jackson went 2 for 2 with two RBI.

WF 100;102;4— 8;8;0

L 210;100;0— 4:10;4