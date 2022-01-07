FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson boys defeat Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Zandae Butler scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Wilson boys' basketball team to a 73-60 win over Myrtle Beach on Friday night.

Teammates Dominick Jones and Merel Burgess each added 14 points.

The Tigers improved to 12-3 overall and 5-0 in Region 6-4A and will travel to Hartsville for first place in the region at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

WILSON (73)

Boston 5, Zandae Butler 15, Daniels 6, X.Brown 2, Dominick Jones 14, Thompson 5, J.Brown 7, Douglas 1, Lytch 2, Green 2, Merel Burgess 14.

North Myrtle Beach 56

West Florence 54

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s Deuce Hudson and Avion McBride each scored a team-high 15 points.

Teammate Bryson Graves added 11 points.

The Knights fell to 13-4 overall and 1-4 in Region 6-4 and will travel to Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.