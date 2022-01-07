FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson boys defeat Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Zandae Butler scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Wilson boys' basketball team to a 73-60 win over Myrtle Beach on Friday night.
Teammates Dominick Jones and Merel Burgess each added 14 points.
The Tigers improved to 12-3 overall and 5-0 in Region 6-4A and will travel to Hartsville for first place in the region at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WILSON (73)
Boston 5, Zandae Butler 15, Daniels 6, X.Brown 2, Dominick Jones 14, Thompson 5, J.Brown 7, Douglas 1, Lytch 2, Green 2, Merel Burgess 14.
North Myrtle Beach 56
West Florence 54
FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s Deuce Hudson and Avion McBride each scored a team-high 15 points.
Teammate Bryson Graves added 11 points.
The Knights fell to 13-4 overall and 1-4 in Region 6-4 and will travel to Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WEST FLORENCE (54)
Deuce Hudson 15, Bruce 8, Williams 3, Bryson Graves 11, Avion McBride 15, Dozier 3.
Conway Christian 63
The King’s Academy 45
FLORENCE, S.C. – The King’s Academy’s Jaylen Williams scored a team-high 14 points.
Teammate Nick Ferrigno added 11 points.
THE KING’S ACADEMY (45)
Beaton 4, Leach 6, Jaylen Williams 14, Richardson 2, Nick Ferrigno 11, Merritts 6, Richburg 2.
Georgetown 55
East Clarendon 51
GEORGETOWN, S.C. – East Clarendon’s Cade Cook scored a team-high 20 points.
Teammate Ellis Graham added 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
EAST CLARENDON (51)
White 5, Thames 3, Cade Cook 20, Craft 8, Ellis Graham 12, Prince 3.
Marlboro County 79
Manning 67
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County’s Kieran Leviner scored a team-high 21 points.
Teammate Keyon Leviner added 18 points.
Manning’s Deionta McFadden had 29 points and teammate Jeh Hilton added 12 points.
MANNING (67)
Jeh Hilton 12, Cesar 2, Rankins 6, Evans 3, Daniels 7, Deionta McFadden 29, Goldsmith 8.
MARLBORO COUNTY (79)
Kieran Leviner 21, Adams 1, Bostic 9, Barfield 8, Brown 5, Dixon 7, Keyon .Adams 18, Chalmers 2, Thomas 8.
Crestwood 63
Lake City 56
SUMTER, S.C. – Lake City’s Alphonso Graham scored a team-high 18 points.
LAKE CITY (56)
Croker 5, Burgess 5, Alphonso Graham 18, Howard 6, Butler 7, Washington 7, Edwards 4, Barr 2.
Andrew Jackson 64
Chesterfield 32
KERSHAW, S.C. – Chesterfield’s Keagan Chambers scored a team-high 12 points.
CHESTERFIELD (32)
Chapman 6, Keagan Chambers 12, Colyer 2, Thompson 7, Miller 5.
York Prep 89
Cheraw 28
CHERAW, S.C. – Cheraw’s Zay Brown scored a team-high 15 points and Devin Gillespie added 11 points.
CHERAW (28)
Zay Brown 15, Devin Gillespie 11, Harrington 2.
Carvers Bay 68
Marion 57
HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Carvers Bay’s Tevin Young scored a game-high 23 points.
Teammate K.C. Brockington added 11 points.
Marion’s Jamorius Wilson scored a team-high 16 points and teammate Micheal Harry added 11 points.
MARION (57)
Lester 2, Epps 5, Micheal Harry 11, Moody 4, Cusack 8, Jamison 4, Jamorius Wilson 16, Lathon 7.
CARVER BAY (68)
Grate 4, Tevin Young 23, Webb 4, Bell 4, K.C. Brockington 11, Bromell 4, Porter 5, Green 8, Walker 5.
C.E. Murray 60
Lee Central 50
GREELEYVILLE, S.C. – C.E. Murray’s Quentarius Grant scored a game-high 18 points.
Lee Central’s Michael Homes scored a team-high 16 points.
LEE CENTRAL (50)
Harry 8, Bradley 1, Spann 3, Nakia Johnson 10, Hickman 7, Brisbon 5, Micheal Holmes 16.
C.E. MURRAY (60)
Myers 2, Tyree Prunes 13, Quentarius Grant 18, Antonio Kincade 10, Conyers 9, Kennedy 2, Gamble 6.
Johnsonville 71
Lamar 37
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Johnsonville’s Jordan Williams scored a team-high 15 points.
Teammate Quintrel Burrows added 10 points.
Lamar’s Delontae Martin scored a game-high 22 points.
LAMAR (37)
Delontae Martin 22, Jarius Martin 10, Eaddy 2, Chavis 2, Ward 1.
JOHNSONVILLE (71)
Jordan Williams 15, Quintrel Burrows 10, M.Burrows 9, Pressley 8, Wilson 8, Martin 6, Coles 6, Avant 1.
Hannah-Pamplico 55
Green Sea Floyds 16
PAMPLICO, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico’s Tae Sellers scored a game-high 13 points.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (55)
Fleming 7, Poston 7, Singletary 3, Jenkins 5, Graham 2, J.McNeil 2, S. McNeil 2, Tae Sellers 13, Bethea 6, Bartell 6, Davis 2.
Lake View 61
Timmonsville 51
LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Lake View’s Taquan McCants and Garrett Vaught each scored a team-high 13 points.
Timmonsville’s Tremel Echols scored a game-high 21 points.
TIMMONSVILLE (51)
Boston 9, Spann 6, Tremel Echols 21, Ennis 2, Joe 6, Woods 7.
LAKE VIEW (61)
Taquan McCants 13, Garrett Vaught 13, Shaheed Dawkins 11, Ford 9, Umphries 5, Bethea 6, Foxworth 2, Nichols 2.
Cape Fear (N.C.) 47
Trinity Collegiate 29
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate’s LeBron Thomas scored a team-high 13 points.
Teammate Taevean Famutimi-Brown added 12 points.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (29)
Saragba 4, Taevean Famutimi-Brown 12, LeBron Thomas 13.
Williamsburg Academy 62
Dillon Christian 49
DILLON, S.C. – Williamsburg Academy’s Ty Wadford scored a team-high 16 points.
Teammates Bradley Muldrow and Brock Hudley each added 10 points.
Dillon Christian’s Grayson Singletary scored a game-high 21 points.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (49)
Grayson Singletary 21, Outlar 3, Bracey 3, Davis 1, Locklear 9, Thompson Stone 14.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (62)
Swicord 6, Bradley Muldrow 10, Ty Wadford 16, Ward 9, Balder 7, Brock Hudley 10, Baylor 4.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Myrtle Beach 55
Wilson 34
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Wilson’s Janaya Harkles and Shaetta James each added a team-high eight points.
WILSON (34)
A.Johnson 6, E. Johnson 6, Janaya Harkles 8, Stigger 6, Shaetta James 8.
Marion 50
Carvers Bay 18
HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Marion’s Yazmine Howard scored a game-high 12 points.
Carvers Bay’s Mahaley Hughes had five points.
MARION (57)
Yazemine Howard 12, Allen 5, Jaden Davis 10, Barr 2, Samuels 9, Washington 4, Reed 4, Timmons 4.
CARVERS BAY (18)
Staggers 1, Bellamy 4, Sumter 2, Graham 2, Mahaley Hughes 5, Giles 4.
Lee Central 51
C.E. Murray 12
HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Lee Central’s MyKeriyah Holmes scored a game-high 12 points.
C.E. Murray’s Cy’Asia Singletary scored a team-high five points.
LEE CENTRAL (51)
Rembert 9, Slater 8,M.Dennis 6, Bradley 6, Reames 5,K.Dennis 6, Price 3, Austin 2, Mykeriyah Holmes 12
C.E. MURRAY (12)
Cy’Asia Singletary 5, Izzard 2, Taylor 4, Wallace 1.
Cheraw 38
York Prep 33
CHERAW, S.C. – Cheraw’s My’Shanna Worrell and Aleshia Jackson each scored a team-high 11 points.
CHERAW (38)
My’Shanna Worrell 11, Murray 3, Rudisell 1, Rouse 2, Aleshia Jackson 11, Stacks 6, Burns 3.
Lake View 76
Timmonsville 16
LAKE VIEW, S.C. –Lake View’s Ja’Niyah Waters scored a game-high 25 points.
Timmonsville’s Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a team-high 10 points.
TIMMONSVILLE (16)
Janiya Scott-Rouse 10, Johnson 2, Scott 2, McAlister 2.
LAKE VIEW (76)
Jaleya Ford 17, Zan’Dasia McNeil 16, Z.Waters 7, Mace 4, Ja’Niyah Waters 25, Page 3, Blackmon 2.
Green Sea Floyds 38
Hannah-Pamplico 37
PAMPLICO, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico’s Jakera Wilson scored a team-high 15 points.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (37)
Hillary Williams 10, Lowder 2, Graham 4, Hacker 6, Jakera Wilson 15.
Lamar 58
Johnsonville 21
HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Lamar’s Myasia Stephens scored a game-high 15 points.
Teammates Lakayla Peoples and Harmony Daniels each added 14 points.
Johnsonville’s Shamiya Carter scored a team-high six points.
LAMAR (58)
Lakayla Peoples 14, Myasia Stephens 15, Harmony Daniels 14, McCants 6, Samuel 4, McManus 4,Taylor 1.
JOHNSONVILLE (21)
Shamiya Carter 6, Hamiltion 4, Bardom 2, Cribb 2, Eaddy 5, Williams 2.
Christian Academy 36
Carolina Academy 25
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver scored a game-high 13 points.
CAROLINA ACADEMY (25)
Amos 3, Yarborough 7, Grace Weaver 13, Matthews 2.
Calhoun Academy 53
Lee Academy 45
Lee Academy’s Savanna Price finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Julee Saverance (11 points) and Mallory Christmas (14 points).
LEE ACADEMY (45)
Mallory Christmas 14, Savanna Price 14, Julee Saverance 11, Alleigh Brown 4, Chloe McCutchen 2.
WRESTLING
Dillon Christian's
Blue wins matches
Dillon Christian's Dominic Blue, the Warriors' lone wrestler. won his first two matches.
160: Dominic Blue (DCS) Def. Zach McDougald-(Ben Lippen) 1:35, 3rd
160: Dominic Blue (DCS) Defeated McKiever Marrott-(Heathwood Hall) 12-9