AMERICAN LEGION
Florence 15
Cherryville (NC) 4
LEADING HITTERS: F: Shemar Simes 4-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Brody Cook 3-4, 2 2B.
St. George 5
Manning-Santee 3
LP: Jackson Clemmons (6 1/3IP, 5H, 5R, 1ER, 3K, 2BB).
LEADING HITTERS: MS: Tyler June 2-3.
AMERICAN LEGION
Florence 15
Cherryville (NC) 4
LEADING HITTERS: F: Shemar Simes 4-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Brody Cook 3-4, 2 2B.
St. George 5
Manning-Santee 3
LP: Jackson Clemmons (6 1/3IP, 5H, 5R, 1ER, 3K, 2BB).
LEADING HITTERS: MS: Tyler June 2-3.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
LEXINGTON, S.C. -- Drew Jeffords of Florence posted a second-round score of two-under par 70 to take the solo lead of the 65th SCGA Junior Cha…
LEXINGTON, S.C. − Entering the day with a two-shot lead, Florence’s Drew Jeffords fired a final round score of one-under par 71 to claim the 6…
PAMPLICO, S.C. – With the playoffs looming, Hannah-Pamplico softball coach Amber Knight wasn’t particularly pleased with what she was seeing f…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.