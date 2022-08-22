FSD3 Athletic Hall of Fame to welcome 6 new members

LAKE CITY, S.C. − A longtime coach and five former athletes will be inducted in into the Florence School District 3 Athletic Hall of Fame's eighth class on Oct. 7.

Coach Harold 'Hal' Edwards, Andrew 'Pete' McFadden, Shonquez Nelson, Sheldon 'Bam' Robinson, Paul Woodbury and Jason Weaver will be inducted during a halftime ceremony of Lake City High School's football game against Crestwood at Ward Memorial Stadium.

The Athletic Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding athletes, coaches and others who contribute to athletics from current and past high schools in the district.

"We are extremely excited to induct these six outstanding individuals in the 2022 Hall of Fame class,” said Lake City High School Athletic Director Matt Apicella. “This group includes state champions, All-Americans and professional athletes. Beyond that, they have been incredible representatives of Florence School District 3.”

Any athletic alumnus, coach, or significant department advocate is eligible for nomination by an alumnus of a current or former high school in Florence School District 3. A nominee must be at least five years removed from graduation or employment with the district. The selection committee is comprised of the FCSD3 Superintendent, Lake City High principal, athletic director, assistant athletic director and district communications director. Nominations must be submitted to the athletic director.

Coach Harold 'Hal' Edwards

After a standout prep career at Johnsonville High School that saw him earn 12 varsity letters over three sports, Coach Harold 'Hal' Edwards graduated in 1968.

Edwards accepted a baseball scholarship to Methodist College before injuries forced an early end to his career. From there, he completed his bachelor’s degree in physical education at Pembroke State University.

In 1974, Edwards joined Florence School District 3 and embarked on a 41-year career as a teacher, coach and athletic director. He spent 10 years coaching varsity football and was also the girls’ varsity basketball coach. While leading the Panthers, Edwards’ squads collected two region championships and earned him Region Coach of the Year twice.

The program’s finest season concluded at 23-3 overall with a District Championship before falling in the lower state championship game.

For 27 years, Coach Edwards was the athletic director and football coach at Ronald E. McNair Middle School. Over that time, Edwards led the Panthers to six undefeated seasons and was named Region Coach of the Year numerous times. Edwards also served as Region Vice President for many years.

Coach Hal Edwards never had a losing season during his career as a head coach. However, he is most proud of the countless young men and women he mentored not only in athletics, but life.

Hal Edwards retired in Lake City with wife, Ann. The couple have two sons, Hal and Kyle, and seven grandchildren.

Andrew 'Pete' McFadden

A 1993 Lake City High School graduate, Andrew 'Pete' McFadden left his mark on the football field, baseball diamond and track.

During his prep days, McFadden was a two-time All-Region selection in football, three-time All-Region and two-time All-State selection in baseball, and a two-time All-State performer in track. He was also a key member of the Panthers’ 1993 lower state championship baseball run and the State Championship 4x100 relay team.

Following graduation, McFadden moved on to play football and run track at Liberty University. On the gridiron, he was named All-American in 1995 while setting records for the longest punt return in program history and setting the single-season record for kick return average.

While at Liberty, he also participated on the track team where he won seven Big South Conference event titles (five individual events, two relays) and was part of four Big South championship-winning teams. He still ranks among Liberty’s all-time leaders in the 100 (No. 3, 10.32 in 1996), outdoor 200 (No. 7, 21.03 in 1996) and 60 (No. 8, 6.86 in 1997). He was named to the Big South Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field All-Decade Teams for the 1990s.

After completing his degree at Liberty University, McFadden participated in the Indianapolis Colts’ 1998 preseason training camp and then played for the Portland Forest Dragons (Arena Football League) in 1999.

McFadden returned to Liberty University in 2006 where he began coaching track and is now the Associate Head Coach. He has helped coach Liberty to 37 Big South Conference team titles, 11 ASUN Conference team titles, two IC4A outdoor team titles and the program’s first two ECAC indoor team titles.

On top of that, he served as the USA Team’s Head Track & Field Coach for the 2019 World University Games in Naples, Italy, and was the assistant coach for the USA Team at the 2018 FISU America Games in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Shonquez Nelson

A 2010 graduate, Shonquez Nelson was the unquestioned emotional leader of the Panthers and led them to huge success in football, basketball and baseball.

Nelson was a three-year starter on both sides of the ball during his prep football career. He was named All-Region twice for the team that still owns the winningest four-year run in Lake City football history. Nelson was also a key member of the lower state champion basketball team that won the region title and earned a spot in the South Carolina state finals.

In the spring, he was named All-Region on the diamond and helped the squad capture the District Championship. Not only was he shining on the fields and court, but he was taking care of the classroom as well. He was a member of the Beta Club and graduated with a 3.5 GPA.

Following graduation, Nelson accepted a football scholarship at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, N.C., where he made an immediate impact as he was named a 2nd Team All-American as a freshman. In his final two seasons for the Falcons, he led the nation in sacks and was second in the nation in tackles for loss in Division II football.

During his outstanding career, he was a four-time All-Conference selection (CIAA), a four-time All-American, and was named the National Co-Defensive Player of the Year (2013). As a result of outstanding college football career, he attended rookie minicamp with the Pittsburgh Steelers and participated in training camp with the Carolina Panthers. He graduated from St. Augustine with a bachelor’s degree in biology.

Since retirement, Nelson has earned a master’s degree in business form North Carolina State University and is now a real estate investor and owns a transit delivery company. Shonquez Nelson lives in Raleigh, N.C., with his wife, Esveydi and four children: Emi, Mia, Daniel and Gabi.

Sheldon 'Bam' Robinson

Sheldon 'Bam' Robinson graduated from Lake City High School in 2010 after a stellar three-sport career.

On the football field, Robinson was an electric performer on both sides of the ball as a defensive back and wide receiver/running back. He also was lethal as a kick returner for the Panthers’ special teams. Robinson was a three-time All-Pee Dee selection, three-time All-Region selection and was selected to play in the elite 2009 Shrine Bowl.

On the baseball diamond, he was a two-time All-Region selection and helped the Panthers’ capture the 2010 District Championship. Robinson also ran track where he qualified for the State Championship Meet in the 100 and 200 meters.

After graduation, Robinson attended Lackawanna College, which is known as one of the top junior colleges in the country. He was named team captain his sophomore year and graduated from Lackawanna College in 2013 with an associate degree in sports management. He then accepted a football scholarship at South Carolina State University where he was named a team captain and helped the Bulldogs capture two MEAC Championships. Robinson graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition in 2015.

Sheldon Robinson is the proud father of two beautiful girls, Summer and Zarah Robinson. He resides in Charlotte, N.C.

Jason Weaver

Jason Weaver is a 2001 graduate of Lake City High School and is regarded as one of the premiere baseball and football players in Panther history.

Weaver was a three-year starter on the gridiron for the Panthers. He was an All-Region defensive back in 1999 and then an All-Region quarterback in 2001. During his senior year, he was a team captain and was selected to be a part of the prestigious North/South All-Star game.

On the diamond, Weaver was a four-year starter and was a two-time All-Region player, team captain, and selected to play in the North/South All-Star baseball game.

After graduating, Weaver accepted a baseball scholarship to the University of South Carolina. After one year of playing baseball for the Gamecocks, he transferred to Francis Marion University to continue playing college baseball.

During his career at FMU, he was named to the NCAA Division II Peach Belt All-Conference Team, the NCAA Division II South Atlantic All-Conference team, the South Atlantic Regional All-Tournament team, and three times was named the conference Player of the Week. He was a member of the team that made the South Atlantic Regionals in 2003, 2005 and 2006. Weaver was voted as a team captain in 2006.

Weaver graduated with a marketing degree from Francis Marion in 2006. He is married to Courtney Weaver and has 4 children; Brantley (7), Carson (5), Jenna Ryann (4), and Camryn (1). Weaver and his family reside in Florence where he works for Farmers Telephone Company.

Paul Woodbury

A 2006 graduate of Lake City High School, Paul Woodbury is regarded as the best golfer in Panthers history.

Woodbury was a member of the Lake City High School varsity golf program for six years. He was a five-time individual region champion, four-time All-State golfer, the 2006 3A Individual State Champion, won the 2006 South Carolina High School League Mr. Golf award, and finished off his stellar senior season by being named a McDonald's High School Golf All-American.

After concluding his stellar high school golf career, he signed to play golf at the University of South Carolina where he continued to excel. Woodbury was a member of the USC golf team from 2006-2010. In 2010 he made the All-SEC team, received All-Region honors, was named team MVP, and set a Gamecocks season record with four individual wins.

Over the course of his college career, he was a four-time All-SEC Academic Honor Roll member, two-time All-American Scholar, and was a leader on the 2010 second-ranked team in the country.

After a decorated college career, Woodbury moved on to a professional golf career. From 2010-2014 he was part of the National Golf Association Tour. He was the 2013 NGA South Carolina Open Champion, a 2014 PGA Tour Canada Player, and played in five different countries during his professional career.

After finishing his professional golf career, he was named as the Director of Instruction at the Florence Country Club. From 2015-2021, Woodbury was an assistant golf coach at Francis Marion University.

He is married to Ashleigh Duncan Woodbury and resides in Florence.