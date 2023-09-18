LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Qualario Brown, Roy ‘Ole Dad’ Cromer, Greg Streett, Jabyron Wilson and Nelson York were the ninth class of inductees Friday into the Florence School District 3 Athletic Hall of FAme. They, were recognized during a halftime ceremony of Lake City High School's football game against Georgetown at Ward Memorial Stadium.
featured
FSD3 ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME
Florence School District 3 Hall of Fame induction
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
South Florence 22
Here are this week's statistical leaders
Bruins scored five TDs in four games.
COLUMBIA, S.C. − Former South Florence High School quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw two touchdown passes in his collegiate debut as South Ca…