FTA hosts training camp for students

NJTL is a national program founded over 50 years ago by Arthur Ashe and his friends to help children by using tennis to spur academic improvement. The Ron James Program in Florence was created to bring the health, fitness, and sportsmanship benefits of tennis into the lives of children who would not normally have access to the sport. It works closely with its partner organizations, the City Athletics and Sports Tourism Department, the Boys and Girls Clubs, Girls University, the City After-School Program, and the Florence Tennis Center to integrate on-court activities and learning opportunities—with the goal of helping young people reach their personal objectives and live more rewarding lives.