FTA named Southern Community Tennis Association of the Year

Highlights of the FTA’s work include managing or supporting over 20 adult and junior tournaments, including the McLeod for Health Florence Open professional event, two major state tournaments, boys and girls high school tournaments and the Polar Bear tournament where the entry fee is a toy for a local Christmas toy drive.

The FTA also manages adult recreational leagues throughout the Pee Dee and conducts a Junior Team Tennis program in the spring and fall. In 2021, it produced over a dozen low-cost multi-week small group clinics for adult beginners, including programs in Florence, Lake City, Hartsville and other nearby communities. It also launched the Ron James Youth Tennis Program, which provides no-cost summer and after-school training for underserved children.

Behind the scenes, the FTA works with area governments to ensure that first-rate tennis facilities are available to the public and provides direct assistance to teams at Francis Marion and the Florence public high schools and to area teaching pros.

In addition, each year FTA events bring hundreds of thousands of tourism dollars into the community, as well as significant grant funding from tennis organizations and others—over $300,000 since the mid-1990s.

The FTA was National CTA of the Year in 2007 and has been state CTA of the Year on several occasions. It has also been recognized for community service by a number of organizations, including USTA South Carolina, the South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association and the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame. Over the years, many of its members have been recognized at the national, sectional and state levels for their contributions to the growth of tennis.