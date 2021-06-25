FTA unveils Ron James Youth Tennis Program

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Ron James Youth Tennis Program held its first on-court clinics for area children Thursday morning at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

Certified tennis instructors led the children through an hour-long regimen of warm-up drills, coordination exercises, and practice on forehands and backhands.

The program’s first six-week session, which includes Tuesday and Thursday clinics through the end of July, will cover the basics of tennis strokes, singles play and the rules and etiquette of the game. Thirty-nine students from Girls University and 19 from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee, all of them newcomers to the sport of tennis, are enrolled in this first session, and organizers hope that most of them will continue after the school year begins and the programs shifts to after-school clinics.

They will be joined by youngsters from the City of Florence After-School Centers as soon as the city lifts COVID-19 restrictions on the use of buses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}