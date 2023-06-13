FLORENCE, S.C. − The Ron James Youth Tennis Program recently received over $15,000 in grants to help it continue its work.

The non-profit program focuses on underserved children who would not normally be exposed to the physical, social and emotional benefits of tennis. In just over three years, it has provided free multi-session clinics to almost 700 children through after-school, weekend and summer programs.

The Ron James Program is an affiliate of the award-winning Florence Tennis Association (FTA), and a member of the USTAF’s nationwide National Junior Tennis and Learning network.

The largest of the three grants is a $10,000 program grant from the USTAF. In addition, the program was awarded a $5,000 program grant from the South Carolina Tennis Patrons Foundation and a $1,400 grant from the Southern Section of the United States Tennis Association.

“The Ron James Program would not exist without the generous support of organizations in the tennis world and the donations of community-minded local residents," volunteer Executive Director Paul Pittman said. "Thanks to them, and to the City of Florence and the FTA, we have the instructors, facilities and equipment we need to expose hundreds of school-aged children, many for the first time, to a sport they can play for a lifetime."

Former FTA President Ernie James added, “We use the latest teaching techniques to make tennis fun, and we incorporate valuable life lessons about health and wellness, personal responsibility and working with others.”

Currently, the Ron James Program is providing clinics for the City of Florence Community Center Day Summer Camps and Saturday Fun Days for children who have participated in its previous activities.

When the school year begins, efforts will shift to after-school programs in Florence School District 1 elementary and middle schools, City Community Centers, and Butler Academy in Hartsville.

In addition, the program will continue to work with Boys and Girls Clubs, YMCAs, and other youth-serving organizations in Florence, Darlington, Hartsville and other nearby communities.