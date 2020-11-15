FTC court to be named in James' honor

FLORENCE, S.C. −The Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center is renaming one of its prominent tennis courts in honor of Ronald Avan "Ron" James.

The dedication ceremony will be held at noon on Dec. 5 following the annual Polar Bear Tournament and is open to the public.

James, an accomplished tennis teacher and player and a highly respected member of the Florence tennis community, passed away in February of 2019.

He was a Florence native who held degrees from Morgan State University and Rhode Island University. James spent 30 years as a coach and teacher in New York. In 2006, he retired and returned to Florence, where he quickly became an important member of the community.

He was active in his church and a leader in the tennis community, where he was a mainstay of junior tennis, managing and conducting programs for both the Florence Tennis Association and the City Parks and Recreation Department. A towering personality and a compelling role model, he introduced hundreds of children and adults to the sport of tennis, to fair play and sportsmanship, and to the ideas of winning with humility and losing with grace.