Gamecocks blank Mercer 4-0

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The quartet of Brannon Jordan, Jackson Phipps, Will Sanders and Brett Kerry combined for South Carolina's first shutout of the season as the Gamecocks scored three runs in the first inning en route to a 4-0 win over Mercer on Saturday at Founders Park.

Jordan struck out a career-high 11 batters in his five innings. He allowed just one hit and walked three. Phipps gave up a hit in a scoreless sixth, while Sanders and Kerry each had three strikeouts in their outing.

Josiah Sightler got the scoring started, homering to right field for his second of the season. Joe Satterfield doubled to score Braylen Wimmer and Andrew Eyster to build a 3-0 first-inning lead.

The score remained at 3-0 until the seventh when David Mendham doubled in Brady Allen. Allen had two hits on the night while Wimmer and a hit and walked three times.

Notre Dame 3

Clemson 1

CLEMSON, S.C. – Left-hander John Michael Bertrand tossed seven strong innings to lead Notre Dame to a 3-1 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.