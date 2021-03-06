Gamecocks blank Mercer 4-0

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The quartet of Brannon Jordan, Jackson Phipps, Will Sanders and Brett Kerry combined for South Carolina's first shutout of the season as the Gamecocks scored three runs in the first inning en route to a 4-0 win over Mercer on Saturday at Founders Park.
Jordan struck out a career-high 11 batters in his five innings. He allowed just one hit and walked three. Phipps gave up a hit in a scoreless sixth, while Sanders and Kerry each had three strikeouts in their outing.
Josiah Sightler got the scoring started, homering to right field for his second of the season. Joe Satterfield doubled to score Braylen Wimmer and Andrew Eyster to build a 3-0 first-inning lead.
The score remained at 3-0 until the seventh when David Mendham doubled in Brady Allen. Allen had two hits on the night while Wimmer and a hit and walked three times.
Notre Dame 3
Clemson 1
CLEMSON, S.C. – Left-hander John Michael Bertrand tossed seven strong innings to lead Notre Dame to a 3-1 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.
The Fighting Irish, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 3-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACC. The Tigers, who saw their 10-game home winning streak dating to 2020 come to an end, fell to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in ACC play.
Bertrand (1-0), a graduate transfer from Furman, earned the win by allowing just three hits, one run and two walks with eight strikeouts in seven innings pitched. Will Mercer pitched the final two innings to record his first save of the year.
Tiger starter Ty Olenchuk (1-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered three hits, two runs and two walks with three strikeouts in four innings pitched.
Niko Kavadas laced a two-run homer in the first inning, then Cooper Ingle, in his first career game, cut the lead in half with an RBI groundout in the fourth inning. Carter Putz’s run-scoring double in the fifth inning doubled Notre Dame’s lead.
The series concludes Sunday at noon on ACCNX.