Gamecocks sweep Mercer, improve to 10-0

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina baseball team allowed just two hits in a 1-0 shutout win over Mercer on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of the Bears at Founders Park.

The trio of Julian Bosnic, Jack Mahoney and Brett Kerry combined to strike out 16 batters and allow just the two hits. Bosnic (1-0) pitched 5 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball with nine strikeouts, which tied a career high, and four walks.

Mahoney struck out four in 2 1/3 innings of relief, allowing just one hit with two out in the eighth. Kerry picked up his first save of 2021, striking out the side and allowing one hit in the ninth.

Carolina (10-0) scored its lone run in the fourth as Joe Satterfield's RBI groundout scored David Mendham, who walked to start the inning. Braylen Wimmer, Josiah Sightler, George Callil and Satterfield had the four hits on the day for the Gamecocks.

USC now heads to Joe Riley Park in Charleston for a Wednesday night matchup with The Citadel. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Notre Dame 3

Clemson 2