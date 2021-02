Gamecocks, Tigers complete season-opening sweeps

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina baseball team broke a 1-all tie with four runs in the eighth inning to complete a three-game sweep of Dayton with a 5-1 victory Sunday at Founders Park.

Colin Burgess opened the eighth with a walk. He moved to second on Jeff Heinrich's sacrifice bunt. George Callil then brought in the game-winning run with a double down the line in right field. After a strikeout, Noah Myers and Wes Clarke both walked, setting up David Mendham's bases-clearing double to left to give the Gamecocks insurance heading to the ninth.

Carolina led 1-0 after three on Mendham's sacrifice fly but Dayton tied the game in the fourth on an RBI single from Jared Howell.

Julian Bosnic started the game for the Gamecocks and set a school record with eight consecutive strikeouts between the first and third innings. Bosnic went 3 1/3 innings, striking out nine and walking four while not allowing a hit with an earned run.