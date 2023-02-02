FLORENCE, S.C. – Brice Garand started to put her fingerprints on the Florence-Darlington Tech softball program last season when she took over as head coach on an interim basis.

The results were more than promising as the Stingers went on a 10-game winning streak and wound up as the Region 10 Tournament runner-up, finishing with a 27-18 overall mark.

Now as the full-time coach, Garand has had an entire offseason to continue to shape the direction of the program as it enters its first season at the Division I level of junior college softball.

The 2023 campaign begins Friday with a home doubleheader against Bryant & Stratton (Va.) at 1 p.m.

“Not a whole lot has changed in the sense that the goals remain the same,” Garand said. “We’ve done a lot of culture adjustments; we’re trying to change the atmosphere here in the program. We were able to do that a little bit last spring when I took over as the interim coach, but being able to have a new group under my belt that understands not just the program’s goals but my goals for the program – that’s been huge to work with.”

Bringing on Maddie Poston, the former West Florence High standout, as pitching coach has been a key and welcome addition heading into this season as well, Garand added.

“She played at USC Salkahatchie, so she has that college experience under her belt as well,” she said. “She’s been able to work with our pitchers, which has been huge for me because last year as the interim I was doing it all on my own.”

Coaching changes aside, the main focus has been on preparing for FDTC’s first season in Division I. Not much will change scheduling-wise as the Stingers will still face off against Region 10 foes, but their path to the JUCO Softball Championship will have a significant extra step.

Aside from the regional tournament, Tech will also have to make its way through a district tournament for a chance to play for a national title.

Making that journey this season will be a mostly veteran team under Garand as FDTC lost just four players from last year’s squad and returns nine sophomores – including three new additions via transfers.

That list includes McBee’s Deja Smith, South Florence’s Angelle Siders and Michaela Smith who is coming over from USC Sumter.

“We have a lot of experience coming back and with the players we’ve brought in, which obviously helps,” Garand said. “On the other end of that, we have 10 really strong freshmen that have come in and put some pressure on sophomores, and they’ve pushed them right back in terms of competition.”

Returning first baseman Mariah Stephens (3 HR, 20 RBI) will be one of the many power hitters Garand expects to have in the lineup this season. Former Marion High standout Kylie Johnson (.272 avg., 13 RBI) is back at second and Cheraw’s Temple Jones (.313 avg., 24 RBI), who was one of the team’s top run-producers last season, is moving from shortstop to the outfield this year.

Freshman Olivia Voltolina out of St. Cloud, Fla., will be taking over at short and Bella Flynn will likely be at the hot corner.

“We’re looking to be super-strong offensively,” Garand said. “This is probably the most power hitters we’ve had in the lineup in quite some time. So offensively we should look really strong if we can stay healthy and stay disciplined in the (batter’s) box.”

The pitching staff is the one area that has seen the most turnover. Courtney Watson, who started 30 games for Tech last season and threw 205 innings, leaves a big hole to fill that Garand is banking on replacing with a solid rotation of pitchers.

Smith will see time on the mound along with redshirt freshman Kyla Quiles, who was on the team last season but was injured. Kiley Holland, who also hails from St. Cloud, Fla., rounds out the top three names Garand expects to see significant innings this season as all three bring something different to the table in terms of their pitching styles.

“We feel super-confident with whoever we have in the field defensively behind our staff,” she said. “We’re going to work our rotation to get all three different pitching types in games and keep the opposing teams on their toes.”